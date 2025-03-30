Dallas Stars send the Seattle Kraken to Davy Jones's locker 5-1

The Dallas Stars took on the Seattle Kraken for the first of two games in Seattle. Things got off to a rocky start when the Kraken were able to capitalize on a turnover. However, the Stars have some players who have been pretty reliable when the Stars trail early in a game. Jason Robertson and Roope Hintz would score two goals in the first period to help the Stars send the Kraken to Davy Jones's locker 5-1. That was a great response from the Stars after trailing early in the game.

The Stars had some issues on the defensive end of the ice that need to be addressed after tonight's game. When the Kraken scored on that turnover, the Stars were in "cruise control" getting back on defense. That is something that could cost them a long playoff run this season. Luckily, the Stars have more games to work on that issue before the playoffs begin.

With the win in Seattle tonight, the Stars are in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. With the opponent yet to be determined, all the Stars need to do is keep winning to earn home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs. That would come in handy against a team like the Colorado Avalanche or the St. Louis Blues if the Stars win the Central Division with the win tonight. Here are the four takeaways from tonight's game in Seattle

Dallas Stars vs. Seattle Kraken Recap: 4. Fought hard in the first period

The Stars had a chance to lie down and be sad after Seattle's fluke goalie. The Stars rolled up their sleeves and went to work after that goal. Robertson and Hintz scored first period goals which helped the Stars build an early lead in the first period. That was a great response from the Stars, which they capitalized on. The Stars would continue to build on the lead and win last night's game. I don't think you could ask for anything more from the Stars tonight other than that.

Buried the treasure 🪙 pic.twitter.com/WGfVWwPFjZ — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) March 30, 2025

Dallas Stars vs. Seattle Kraken Recap: 3. Otter shook off the jitters

Oettinger looked good against the Kraken as well. He shook off that first goal by Seattle and went prime Oettinger for the remainder of the night. Usually, Oettinger gets down after giving up a goal like that. I was proud of how Oettinger regrouped and won the game tonight. That's the confidence I'm looking for at this part of the season with the playoffs right around the corner. If DeBoer is okay with it, DeSmith should get the start against the Kraken on Monday before they return home to play Nashville.

Dallas Stars vs. Seattle Kraken Recap: 2. Continuing the point streak

Robertson is on one of those point streaks right now that you want him on near the playoffs. Even though it's only a three-game point streak, he can continue building that streak before the playoffs. Robertson will be a player the Stars need in the first round of the playoffs, regardless of the team they go up against. Whether it's Colorado or a team like St. Louis, Robertson will be tasked with providing goals so the Stars can win a deep playoff run.

Dallas Stars vs. Seattle Kraken Recap: 1. Getting back on defense

The one thing the Stars need to work on is getting back on defense after turning the puck over. That's how the Kraken got on the board first tonight. The Stars must put some hustle into getting back to defend the net. Oettinger was left out to dry on that first goal, and it was a disaster that DeBoer doesn't want to see from his team this close to the playoffs. The Stars have to tidy that up if they wish to make a deep playoff run this season. The Stars look to continue the win streak against the Kraken on Monday.

Just under two minutes in, and it's 1-0 Kraken 🐙 pic.twitter.com/47BfTZtCfp — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 30, 2025

Check out our latest Blackout Dallas Articles