Dallas Stars sign four players to PTO contracts for training camp

With training camp beginning next Thursday, Dallas Stars fans have officially withstood the drought of hockey in Texas. I know I'm definitely ready for hockey to get back underway. The Dallas Stars released their training camp roster the other day, and there are four names that people might not recognize on the roster. That's because they were signed to a PTO (Professional Tryout Contract). Here's more on what that kind of contract is and why Jim Nill decided to bring them to Frisco.

Dallas Stars: What is a PTO?

I'm sure some fans who are new to hockey are wondering what a PTO contract is. Basically, a PTO is a contract that allows teams to bring in a specific player for things like training camp, to where they aren't obligated to a spot on the roster. Essentially, it can be terminated at any time, and there is no penalty for the franchise for releasing the player. Adam Erne, Cross Hanas, Anthony Cristoforo, and Antoine Bibeau are the four players that the Stars signed to PTO's.

Dallas Stars: Adam Erne

Erne is the player with the highest odds to stick around after training camp since he has AHL and NHL experience. He would be the perfect player who would do well with the Texas Stars and be a veteran voice in the locker room. It will be interesting to see how much time during the preseason Erne will be on the ice. If he gets a lot of minutes during multiple preseason games, my guess is the Stars will make him the 13th forward in case of injuries.

Dallas Stars: Conclusion

The reason why Nill brought in these four players is that he thinks they have value left. Hockey teams have definitely utilized PTOs in the past and have found great role players for their teams. Who knows what will happen when training camp begins next week? Erne could be getting some playing time in Dallas next season if he does really well with the opportunity given to him by Nill. We will see if any of these four players end up with the organization past training camp.

