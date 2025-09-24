Dallas Stars veterans show glimpses of domination in the 3-2 win against the Wild

The Dallas Stars hosted the Minnesota Wild at the American Airlines Center tonight. It's the second preseason game the Stars have played so far. The Stars did really well in their first preseason game against the St. Louis Blues this past weekend. Although the PTSD of going to a shootout entered the game, the Stars were able to calm down the fans by shutting the Blues out in that shootout. However, tonight's game was a different story for the Stars, with their veterans in the lineup against the Wild.

The Stars' veterans got to play tonight for the first time, and you could tell there was rust on them. It took until the third period for the gents to get on the board. The Stars would end up winning in overtime again with Seguin's OT game-winning goal. However, the effort that they showed tonight against the Wild should scare the Central Division this season. The Stars might have a rough start out of the gate to start the season; however, once they get it together, watch out. Here are the three takeaways from tonight's win against the Wild.

Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild Recap: 3. Nils Lundkvist season incoming

I was watching the game in the first period and wondered who was wearing number five until I realized it was Nils Lundkvist. He looked excellent out there in the first period tonight with moving the puck and keeping it in the zone. He might be up for one of the most-improved players from last season. I'll be interested to see if Lundkvist gets partnered with anyone else during the preseason moving forward. Lundkvist might force the Stars to pay Thomas Harley, Jason Robertson, and him.

Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild Recap: 2. Power Play still a work in progress

One area the Stars need to continue improving is their power play. They were 0-3 on the power play tonight against the Wild. There were some signs tonight because they got some good shots on goal, but weren't able to capitalize on them like the Wild were able to tonight. The entries into the opponent's zone need to improve as the preseason moves along. Luckily for the Stars, they have four more games to improve it before the season starts against the Winnipeg Jets.

Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild Recap: 1. 5-on-5 puck movement in midseason form

To wrap up our three takeaways from tonight's game, the 5-on-5 puck movement was amazing. They were passing the puck around the zone with ease, and players were in position to accept the puck on the blade of their sticks. The Stars were getting to the front of the net with ease as well. It's starting to take shape as Gulutzan's plan to attack the net, which began to form early in the preseason. The Stars will be back in action on Thursday night as they play their first preseason road game against the Minnesota Wild.