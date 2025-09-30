Dallas Stars wrap up road preseason schedule against the Blues

Well, the preseason schedule is about to wrap up here shortly, and tonight is the final road preseason game of the schedule. The Stars weren't so hot on the road in Denver on Saturday night. It was one of those games where you burn the tapes and move on. Most of the players who played on Saturday have migrated south for the Texas Stars' training camp, which begins this week. Now, we will see what the final roster for the Stars might look like when they open the season in Winnipeg. Here are the three keys to the game against the Blues in their final preseason road game.

Dallas Stars vs. St. Louis Blues Preview: 3. Revenge the prospects

I know it stinks to see the prospects get humiliated like they did on Saturday night. However, they were going up against Colorado's best team. The majority of the Stars in the lineup have their roster spots secured for the upcoming season. I want to see the team get revenge for the prospects by going out there tonight and flat-out dominating the Blues in every aspect of the game. The Stars need to treat this like an opening night preview. Go out and wreak havoc tonight for the younglings.

Dallas Stars vs. St. Louis Blues Preview: 2. Justin Hryckowian showcase

I want to see Justin Hryckowian win his roster spot tonight until Jamie Benn gets back. He's been one of the bright prospects who has shown he belongs on the team in the near future. I want to see that grit and snarl from him while he generates scoring chances for Wyatt Johnston and Mavrik Bourque. Let this be the game where he sends down Arttu Hyry to AHL training camp. He will be one of the players I'll keep an eye on tonight since he's the frontrunner to remain with the team.

Dallas Stars vs. St. Louis Blues Preview: 1. Get that chemistry on lock

The final key of the game is start to finalize who Mikko Rantanen will be playing with on opening night. Jason Robertson and Roope Hintz are the two players I would pair Rantanen with tonight since I think that's who Rantanen's line mates will be on opening night. This is one of the main keys of the game because the Stars are going to need Rantanen to be firing on all cylinders next week since the Stars start on the road in Winnipeg and finish their road trip in Denver. Time to get that line finalized so Gulutzan doesn't have to worry about it later this week.