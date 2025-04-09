Did the Dallas Stars mess up their chance of winning the division this past weekend?

The Dallas Stars had a perfect opportunity to really clamp down on winning the Central Division this past weekend. After losing to the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Minnesota Wild, the Stars needed to beat the Vancouver Canucks last night. Things were headed that way until disaster struck in the final minute of the third period. That's when the Canucks scored three goals in less than a minute to force overtime. They would go on to win in overtime shortly after that.

With how the Winnipeg Jets have played down the stretch, the Stars had an opportunity to catch up to them with a couple of games this past weekend. Things looked suitable for the Stars against the Penguins until Sidney Crosby entered the conversation and scored a hat trick. The Stars couldn't get any offense against an injured Wild team running on fumes. Those were two games that Dallas needed to win based on what happened this past weekend with the Jets.

Now that the Stars have lost three straight games after last night, the Central Division title is slipping away from them with every loss they earn. Things are looking like the Stars will take on the Colorado Avalanche in the first round. The Stars have a pretty easy schedule after the Winnipeg Jets, but so do the Jets. Will losing on Thursday in regulation cement the Stars vs. Avalanche first-round match-up? Let's examine whether the Stars will look back at this past weekend as their last chance of winning the Central Division this season.

Look at the remainder of the Dallas Stars' regular season schedule. After Thursday's game against the Jets, the Stars have their final home game against the Utah Hockey Club before hitting the road to take on the Detroit Red Wings and the Nashville Predators. The Jets have the Chicago Blackhawks on the road, followed by the Edmonton Oilers and the Anaheim Ducks at home to wrap up their season.

After looking at both schedules, the Stars' chances of repeating as Central Division champions are especially low if they lose on Thursday night in regulation. The Stars' best chance of catching look slim up to the Winnipeg Jets was this past weekend after they lost to the Utah Hockey Club on the road. It stinks, but the Stars' division chances plummeted into the 20s after both losses this past weekend.

In conclusion, the Stars better be ready for the Colorado Avalanche in round one of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. I doubt the Jets will go into a nose dive in their final games this season. The Stars' best chance to win the division was this past weekend with a couple of wins against easy opponents. It stinks to see the Stars not capitalize on the opportunity, but that's how hockey goes sometimes. The Stars will look back at this past weekend as their one chance of winning the Central Division this late in the season.

