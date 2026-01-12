Did you know the Dallas Stars have a Spotify playlist

This Spotify playlist gets updated each game day, usually several hours before puck drop. Not every player adds songs, but there is a good rotation of players who will share their music tastes with us. The playlist is available here and on the Dallas Stars social media pages. Here are three fun facts about the playlist and why it is such a good idea.

Dallas Stars' Playlist: How it Works

Each game day, one player will add a song to the playlist. Players typically choose a song they like to listen to for energy before games. By the end of the season, the team will have an 82-song playlist that can encapsulate a long and exciting season. It is an excellent idea for players and fans to interact indirectly.





This year's playlist will include some significant milestones. Tyler Seguin chose a song for his 1,000th game, which happened to be the song "A Thousand Miles". Being able to look back on this each year will be awesome.

Dallas Stars' Playlist: The Usual Suspects



Some players seem to keep up with the playlist more than others. Wyatt Johnston, Jason Robertson, and Mavrik Bourque have been adding the most songs over the past few seasons. This year, Esa Lindell, Alex Petrovic, and Justin Hryckowian have added multiple songs





The genres vary greatly. Some players will add songs based on their mood, and some even add songs from the European country they called home before the NHL. Many times, they introduce fans to songs they have never heard before. It is something many look forward to when listening to the new song each game day. Here is the link to the Spotify playlist that is growing throughout the season.

Dallas Stars' Playlist: Fun for the Fans

There are many ways fans can enjoy the Stars' playlist daily. Some people like to guess which player added which song. It can obviously get difficult with how many different genres the players enjoy. Some of the players will only add one song all year. It is fun to see the music taste of the guys who tend to open up less.





Overall, the playlist is a simple way to showcase the team's personality. It is an excellent example of how social media can improve our day when used correctly. I would encourage everyone to check out the playlist when you have a chance and see how well you know the team.

Dallas Stars' Playlist: Conclusion

It is something that I hope the Dallas Stars continue to do in the future. It allows players to show their different personalities and music choices. It also allows new fans to experience other music you might not hear in the United States if Roope Hintz or Esa Lindell were to add Finnish music to the playlist. It has been an enormous hit, and it should continue into the years to come. You never know if Jake Oettinger decides to drop Down With The Sickness by Disturbed into the playlist.