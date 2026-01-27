Does Jim Nill really need to hit for the fences with a trade this year?

Jim Nill has succeeded in bringing in quality players over the past few years to give the team a boost. This year, he has a lot more to consider. The draft capital and prospect pool is dwindling from other trades over the past few seasons. Also, he must consider next year's minimal cap space in any trade he makes over the next month. Here are three reasons why he must be excellent in this year's deadline for the Stars to compete for the cup.

Things Jim Nill must consider: 1. Limited Assets

The Dallas Stars currently hold two picks within the first four rounds of this year's draft. Also, they do not have many young players who are intriguing to teams around the league. Mavrik Bourque and Emil Hemming are the two prominent young players who could be on the market. However, it is hard to tell if this year is the right year to move them.

Also, the team is projected to have nearly no cap space available next season. Jim Nill is in a difficult spot. He could choose to get rid of picks, players, or salary with the real possibility of exiting the playoffs quickly. However, if he keeps the picks this season, he really needs them to be high-quality players. It is one reason why swinging for the fences would be difficult this season.

Things Jim Nill must consider: 2. Other Teams Success

It is not the best thing to think about, but the rest of the league does affect the Dallas Stars this season. First, many Eastern Conference teams are not selling yet because they believe they can still make the playoffs. Second, the moves that Vegas, Minnesota, Colorado, and Edmonton have made make them all look like serious contenders.





Jim Nill understands how each season offers new opportunities for other teams as well. With the two limitations above, the best possible option for the team will have to be the perfect fit. If Jim Nill thinks this year is another chance at the cup, these four teams in the West will be difficult matchups in any round.

Things Jim Nill Must consider: 3. Team Needs

The last part of this equation is perhaps the most concerning. After watching over half the year, the Stars are in desperate need of a top-six forward AND a right-handed defenseman to compete for a cup. The Tyler Seguin injury is a big reason for this as well. To win this year, Jim Nill MUST swing for the fences. However, swinging for the fences will have a different meaning and look.



Instead of going big game hunting, sending out a lot of assets like last year, his homerun swing this year is in the form of making the perfect move. Whether that is Blake Coleman, Nazem Kadri, or even Connor Murphy, the Stars will need that trade to create a spark in the team. This year seems like it will be the hardest Western Conference Playoffs in a long time. The potential problems are stacked high for the Dallas Stars, and we must believe Jim Nill will choose wisely.