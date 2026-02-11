Don't get your hopes up with the latest rumors around the Stars' neighbor

The Dallas Stars and the Mavericks have been neighbors from Reunion Arena to the American Airlines Center. I'm sure many people have been following the legal battles surrounding the two franchises. There's nothing like a little drama when it comes to Dallas sports, am I right? However, if you saw NBA Reporter Marc Stein's post yesterday, the Mavericks might be bought back by Mark Cuban and an unknown investor. While that would be awesome, I don't know if it means the two franchises will make amends.

Later this week, the NBA will vote on whether to move forward with a possible expansion in the Las Vegas and Seattle markets. With the Texas House not moving forward on legalizing casinos, the NBA could make the Adelsons relocate to Las Vegas to run a new franchise if one is created. Since the NBA Board of Governors is used to Mark Cuban, I wouldn't be shocked if they approved him buying back the franchise so the NBA could give the Adelsons the Vegas franchise.

I don't think the recent rumors will change anything about the two teams moving out of the American Airlines Center, because both teams are deep into planning their next moves to build new arenas, which could end up within five minutes of each other. Both franchises want to tap into the North Texas market by moving north on the Dallas North Tollway. Even though the Mavericks could take over the former Dallas City Hall, they could follow the Stars' footsteps up the tollway.

It's sad to see the Stars and the Mavericks possibly go their separate ways in sharing a stadium. There's so much history of each other's fanbases supporting both teams in one arena. I think it's childish that both franchises want to own their own arenas. If Mark Cuban were to buy back the Mavericks, as the rumors are true, I hope he can talk the Stars into sharing the same arena again. There's no need for both teams to tread water trying to run their own arenas.

In conclusion, if Cuban were to buy back the Mavericks, don't expect the Stars and the Mavericks to stay in the American Airlines Center. I see both franchises wanting to move their separate ways after the legal battles. It would be cool if they buried the hatchet and remained in the middle of Dallas, but it's unlikely. I hope being in separate arenas doesn't mean they won't reconsider being neighbors in the future.