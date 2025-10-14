The Dallas Stars will begin their home portion of their schedule tonight against the Minnesota Wild. This morning, after the morning practice, Glen Gulutzan addressed the media about some things that really stood out that I want to go over before tonight's home opener. Ilya Lyubushkin will be a healthy scratch, and it shouldn't be a surprise based on what Gulutzan said while on the road. Here are some of the takeaways from the press conference this morning.

Dallas Stars Coach Takeaways: 1. Lyubushkin being out tonight is not a demotion

Before everyone shows up to the AAC tonight with pitchforks, Lyubushkin is not getting punished because of how he's done so far this season. Earlier last week, Gulutzan mentioned to the media that he doesn't want the healthy scratches to be sitting forever. He said that they were going to get playing time, and tonight, Alexander Petrovic is stepping in Lyubushkin's role. Illya has done nothing wrong over the first two games of the season. This is so that everyone gets some playing time early on in the season.

Dallas Stars Coach Takeaways: 2. Jake Oettinger in vs. Filip Gustavsson

What's better than a home opener with two outstanding All-Star goaltenders battling it out tonight? Filip Gustavsson will be in between the pipes vs. Jake Oettinger tonight. The Wild played last night, so they might be a little tired coming into tonight's matchup. Gustavsson should have a full tank of gas to take on Oettinger in a good goaltender matchup. With Jake starting tonight, it might mean that Casey DeSmith takes the crease against his former team on Thursday night.

Dallas Stars Coach Takeaways: 3. Stay out of the penalty box

Gulutzan mentioned this morning that the Stars are facing the best power play unit in hockey tonight. He didn't sugarcoat the fact that the Stars need to stay out of the penalty box tonight to avoid having to go up against their power play. However, he did mention one quote that stuck out to the media: "If you want to be the best, you’ve got to beat the best." That hits home because this division is one of the toughest in the entire league. If you remember last season, five Central Division teams made the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Like Ricky Bobby said, "If you ain't first, then you're last."

The Stars are going up against a tired Wild team that could steal two points on the road for the Stars. Based on the drills the Stars were running at practice yesterday, Dallas should be ready to defend their home ice with their very loud fanbase tonight. It's going to be an exciting night of hockey that starts around 8:30 tonight. Whether you are at the arena or at home on your couch, cheer on the Stars to victory. It's time for the United States and Canada to realize that hockey belongs in Texas.