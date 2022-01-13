Going into the first of three games against Rockford this week, the Rockford IceHogs had been having a tough start to their season, starting 4-8 while Texas was the opposite with an 8-4 record. One could assume that Texas should take care of Rockford this week and push toward a division lead in points, but this was not the case. Players like Frank Nazar are offensive threats that burned the Stars this week. Antonio Stranges and Co. were unable to keep up with the battle energy and brute force of the Rockford squad.

Game one was a disappointing start to the week, conceding five goals to Rockford and going 0/5 on the Power Play. Rockford's intimidating playstyle included high-scoring, high-penalty situations but ultimately succeeded as a robust, threatening game plan that countered Texas' skill-based team. Rockford won game one 5-2, and I was worried about the rest of the week because of this 'statement game'.

Game two was similar, with Frank Nazar and the IceHogs controlling rush play and relatively good defending to stop Texas attacks. It was ‘Hockey Fights Cancer’ night, and Texas’s custom jerseys looked great. Unfortunately, their offense looked less dynamic in their approach, where skill-based plays mostly failed, and Texas was forced to battle physically to succeed in any form.

Antonio Stranges had another great goal, spinning 180 degrees for a top-shelf snipe. However, Texas’ offense felt less-than-stellar, with most attacks coming from the perimeter. Rockford capitalized on dangerous chances when they could, ultimately resulting in a 2-1 Rockford victory.

In game three, Texas came out with much-needed energy and tenacity, putting much pressure on Rockford to defend. All four lines seemed faster than in past games, with Hellberg holding down the fort in the net. Curtis McKenzie scored in his 700th pro game which was a beautiful moment. Both teams were sick of each other from battling twice before in the same week, but this created an exciting, tense game. Rockford scored with less than 30 seconds left to tie 2-2, which meant Texas was on the verge of losing three straight games going into OT.

In OT, Cameron Hughes put on a show. Off of a crisp pass from Matej Blumel, Hughes was alone in front of the net. He went ‘between the legs’ and scored a beautiful shot top-shelf to win the game for Texas and finish the week strong. It was a highlight-reel goal.

Player of the week: Justin Hryckowian

Week Stats:

GP G A P 3 1 2 3

Season Stats:

GP G A P 15 5 11 16

Of note, Texas’ Power Play went 0/12 in the three games this week, coming up short multiple times for any momentum against a gutsy Rockford team. Conversely, Rockford went 1/8, but if Texas could have scored two Power Play goals this week, they would have given themselves a better chance at accumulating more standing points.

Rockford picked up 5 of 6 possible points against Texas this week, closing the gap in the Central Division standings. Texas’ record went from 8-4 to 9-6, while division foe Rockford went from 4-8 to 6-8-1, which is troubling. At the same time, players like Antonio Stranges, Justin Hryckowian, and Cameron Hughes showed us that Texas can be competitive and exciting.

The Case for an Antonio Stranges NHL Call-Up

To begin the 2024-2025 AHL season, Antonio Stranges has emerged from an early-season scratch to a first-line offensive dynamo, with 15 points through 13 games so far. His release is quicker, his on-ice IQ has improved through quicker decisions, more assertive routes, and quicker stick plays, and he’s been a more effective passer than I’ve seen in years.

Stranges is not only a better version of himself but also makes his teammates better, which is a sign of a great teammate and athlete.

Out of all the players this season on Texas, he stands out as a player who could warrant an NHL call-up should this production/impact continue for a larger sample. I look forward to following Antonio Stranges this season, as his ‘prospect hype’ from a few seasons ago has been a little quieter with inconsistent seasons and players like Logan Stankoven and Mavrik Bourque entering the fold.

This season is a perfect opportunity for a player like Antonio Stranges to prove he is a ‘top dog’ and deserves an NHL call-up in the second half of this season. I have followed him since the London Knights of the OHL, and his signature offensive and skating skills have been a difference-maker at every level of hockey he’s played so far, so I hope he can earn a big-league call-up due to his polished toolkit and new-found consistency this season.

All the best to Antonio Stranges this season.

Week ahead:

Fri Nov 29, 2024 @ Ontario

Sat Nov 30, 2024 vs. Coachella Valley

