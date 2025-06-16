Finnish Mafia just took over Team Finland and Stars fans love it

It's no surprise that the Finnish culture is taking over Dallas with the rise of the Finnish Mafia in Dallas. The Stars have a knack for producing Finnish talent and have more on the way in their prospect pipeline. You could say that Dallas is starting to turn into "Dalsinki," as Dallas Stars Victory+ Announcer Brien Rea put it this morning. However, the Dallas Stars' takeover of the 2026 Olympics has just begun with the announcement of who will be on Team Finland from the Dallas Stars.

It was announced this morning that Mikko Rantanen, Miro Heiskanen, and Esa Lindell were a part of the first six announced for Team Finland's Olympic roster. I knew that at least Mikko Rantanen was going to get announced because he's a scoring threat every time that he touches the puck. The dude is a monster who took over Game 7 in the playoff series against the Colorado Avalanche. The Stars wouldn't have made it back to the Western Conference Finals if it weren't for that moment in the first round.

It's also not a surprise that the Stars' number one defenseman is on this roster as well. Miro Heiskanen is a shutdown defenseman who will help Team Finland shut down the best scorers on the opposing team. Hopefully, the Stars can protect his knee around the time the Olympics happen. It was sad to see him not be able to compete in the Four Nations Tournament this year after Mark Stone went crashing into his knee. Heiskanen will be a massive asset for Team Finland's quest for the gold medal at the 2026 Olympics.

Who can forget Mr. Sunshine? Esa Lindell was the final Dallas Star announced for Team Finland this morning. Being second in command on the blueline, Lindell's ability to cover players is exactly what Team Finland needs if they want the gold medal. Recently named Finnish Ice Hockey Association's Male Player of the Year, Lindell will bring a vast wealth of experience to the blueline for Team Finland. So far, the Finnish Mafia is making its imprint at the Olympics with more players to be named later.

Esa Lindell: @leijonat Male Player of the Year 🏒🇫🇮



Congrats, Esa! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/SLQPeS2BUd — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) June 13, 2025

It's going to be nice seeing the Finnish Mafia well represented at the Olympics next year. I know the Stars will be well-represented across all the countries at the Olympics next year. However, it's nice to see the Finnish Mafia already have three of their members on Team Finland's roster. I'm sure more of the Finnish Mafia will be headed to the Olympics once the full roster is announced. The Finnish Mafia takeover of the 2026 Olympics has just begun, and Stars fans are excited.

