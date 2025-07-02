Five things Dallas Stars fans miss during the offseason

It's disappointing once the Dallas Stars' season is over and there's no action during the summer, except for free agency and the Prospect Development Camp, which is currently taking place at the Comerica Center. It seems like the beginning of training camp for next season is so far away for the moment. There are so many things that fans miss during the offseason. Let's go over some of the things that i'm missing from home games right now as the Stars prepare for next season.

1. The Opening of a Home Game

I’ll admit it. I like our country’s national anthem, combined with the green glow from the area lights, the solemn faces of the players as they await the puck to drop, and the crowd yelling “stars” during the lyrics of “The Star Spangled Banner”. It gives me chills every time. Don't forget about the Pantera blaring when the team comes out of the tunnel and onto the ice. That's one of the best home-game traditions that fans miss during the offseason.

2. Wearing Victory Green

My husband bought me my first Stars t-shirt. My kids will see me dressed in it on game days and ask, “Do the Stars play tonight?” I reply, “You bet your Matt Duchene they do!” But for now, I’ll keep wearing victory green and tell my children, and myself, there are only a few more months till the Stars are back. The prospect tournament will take place in Frisco this season, followed by the Dallas Stars training camp and the preseason schedule.

3. Bing-Bong!

If this isn’t self-explanatory then we need to watch a game together.

4. Phenomenotter

The Phenomenotter commercial is what convinced my kids to cheer for the Stars. They may not understand all the stats I drop at the breakfast table. Still, they get Jake Oettinger as an animated otter, who wears goalie pads as armor and possesses “mental focus like a laser beam” for a superpower. That they understand. Thanks, Phenomenotter, you’ve saved the day.

5. Texting team updates

As a child, I watched my home team, the Colorado Avalanche, win a Stanley Cup, I saved my allowance to buy my own Claude Lemieux jersey, and I watched hockey games with my family. Years (years) later, I find myself living in Texas, with my own family, a husband, and kids, and there are times I miss being around my parents and siblings.

Hockey reminds me of being close to them. It was the whole reason I became a Dallas Stars fan. Hockey has served as a continual link with my Dad. We will send text messages back and forth about our favorite teams. His messages always include asking me to tell my husband hello and give hugs to his grandkids. And even though each one ends with “Go AVS!” I always read it as LUV U!

