Florida Panthers overpowered the Dallas Stars in the third period to win 4-2

The Dallas Stars took on the Florida Panthers in the final game of the NHL Global Series in Finland. The Stars were more physical in the first period than they were yesterday. However, the Florida Panthers are the defending Stanley Cup Champions for a reason. The Stars would lose 4-2 to the Panthers as they failed to win a game in Finland. However, Stars fans shouldn't be mad at their performance this afternoon. The Panthers ended up winning both games in Finland.

The Stars had a better game overall in terms of competing today. You could tell the Stars really wanted to win a game for the Finnish Mafia, but the Panthers are a tough team to play against. Spencer Knight stood on his head between the pipes today and deserved to be the winning goaltender today. The Stars will return home and play later this week at the American Airlines Center later next week. Here are the three takeaways from the loss today to the Panthers.

Dallas Stars vs. Florida Panthers Recap: 3. Great first period

The Dallas Stars had a better first period compared to yesterday. You could tell that adding Oskar Back and Braeden Smith into the lineup added a physicality the Stars lacked yesterday. However, Mason Marchment took being physical the wrong way by getting a boarding penalty called on him. That's how the Stars must play in the first period moving forward. They won't stand a chance against some tough teams if they don't come out with some fire.

Dallas Stars vs. Florida Panthers Recap: 2. Power play woes continue

The Stars must figure out what's plaguing them on the power play. I thought Logan Stankoven would break the drought today, but he didn't get his stick on the puck to put it home. I've mentioned that the Stars have to convert on the power play if they want to beat the big-name teams, and they failed to do so. The Stars will look back on it when they return to Texas and wonder why they didn't win two games in Finland. At least Evgenii Dadonov scored a power play goal today.

Dallas Stars vs. Florida Panthers Recap: 1. Fighting back into the game

The one thing I can appreciate from today is that the Stars fought back to make this a game today. While they did fight back super late in the game yesterday, they made the Florida Panthers work for another win today. That's something I can appreciate from the Stars when they aren't having the best of days on the ice. There's a lot the Stars can take away from this Global Series. Stay tuned tomorrow for lessons the Stars can take away from the Global Series.

Check out our latest Blackout Dallas Articles