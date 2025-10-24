Former Stars get their revenge in their return to the DFW metroplex

The Dallas Stars welcomed the Los Angeles Kings to the American Airlines Center for the second game of their three-game homestand this week. The Stars had a lot more energy coming out of the gate tonight than they did in the last three games they played. Things were going great for the Stars until Corey Perry spoiled all the fun at the end of the first period. The Stars would go on to lose 3-2 to the Kings, extending their losing streak to four games. Here are the four takeaways from tonight's OT loss to the Kings.

Dallas Stars vs. LA Kings Recap: 4. Playing with fire in the first period

I don't know why the Stars can't balance aggression with staying out of the penalty box. It's weird how the Stars can come out of the opening puck drop swinging and then give up a goal going into the first intermission. Corey Perry was the first player to score for the Kings on the power play tonight. Stars' fans appreciate the increase in physicality, but want the team to stay out of the penalty box for it. Tonight, it cost them the lead going into the first intermission.

Dallas Stars vs. LA Kings Recap: 3. Why were players standing around on the Kings' first goal?

I feel so bad for Oettinger right now since his teammates are hanging him out to dry. There was not even one Stars player in front of the net to clear the puck out of the zone. Instead, there were more than two LA Kings in front of Oettinger. I feel like I'm a broken record at this point, saying that Oettinger can't carry the team on his own this season. Everyone has to chip in and help him on the penalty kill. All the Stars' momentum went out the door when the Kings capitalized on the power play.

Dallas Stars vs. LA Kings Recap: 2. Not much the Stars could do on Ceci's goal

There's not much the Stars could have done about Cody Ceci scoring in the second period. His shot went off Mavrik Bourque's stick and into the net. The Stars have had that happen to them several times over the years. Now the Stars could have done a better job of clearing the puck out of the zone, but nothing you can do about it going off Bourque's stick. The Stars need to do a better job of responding when teams score against them. They seem to curl up into a ball like a Rollie Pollie when that happens this season.

Dallas Stars vs. LA Kings Recap: 1. Completely different effort than Tuesday night

I will say the Stars looked completely different tonight in terms of bringing the energy. The Stars came out in the first period and were buzzing around the ice, trying to get that first goal of the game. Jason Robertson and Wyatt Johnston would take care of business on the power play, which was better than the other three games they lost this season. Hopefully, the effort tonight carries over to Saturday night when the Stars wrap up their homestand with the Carolina Hurricanes.