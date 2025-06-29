Glen Gulutzan is closing in on becoming the next Dallas Stars coach

The Dallas Stars coaching search has come to an end today. It's almost confirmed that Glen Gulutzan is returning home to Dallas to coach the Dallas Stars again. Jim Nill and Gulutzan have agreed to a new contract and will be the next head coach of the Stars next season. Glen Gulutzan was one of the veteran coaches the Stars interviewed for their head coaching search. Here's more on Gulutzan and why Stars fans hope it's a different story during his second tenure with the team.

He has a 146-125-23 record over his last 294 games as a head coach in the NHL. He has the experience compared to Texas Stars Head Coach Neil Graham, whom many fans were hoping would get his head coaching debut next season with the Stars. That will have to wait, as Gulutzan will get a second chance at leading the Stars back to the Western Conference Finals.

Many fans may recall that Gulutzan has shown significant improvement since the Stars last saw him in the organization. He's not going to get buried by the league with the team the Stars have now. It's an entirely different team than when he first coached the Stars. I hope that Gulutzan can connect with this team and lead them to the Stanley Cup Finals for the first time since 2020. Hopefully, he brings what he's done with the Oilers' power play and injects it into the Stars' power play next season.

As for Neil Graham, I feel bad for him as the AHL coach for the Dallas Stars. Graham has done so much in raising and preparing the next generation of talent on the current Stars' roster that he at least deserves a promotion to the NHL level as an assistant coach under Gulutzan. With two assistant coaches leaving the staff, there is room for Graham to be promoted to one of the assistant coach spots next season. Hopefully, Nill can keep Graham around in case it's deja vu under Gulutzan again.

The Dallas Stars have a bright future ahead of them with the moves that Nill made this past season. It's now up to the Stars and Gulutzan to take the next step and win the Stanley Cup next season. The Stars certainly have the talent to do so. It might be a bumpy start to next season as the Stars will have to adjust to the new system Gulutzan will be implementing. Once the Stars get over the little hurdle at the beginning of next season, look out, Western Conference.

