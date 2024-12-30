Glimmer of Hope: Dallas Stars fly by Chicago Blackhawks 5-1

The Dallas Stars took on the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center tonight. It was the final away game of 2024 for the Stars as they looked to get past this nightmare of a month. The energy from the Stars started slowly and worried the Stars' fanbase concerned about it online. However, in the second period, the Stars turned it on to win 5-1 over the Blackhawks. Even though the game wasn't pretty at different points tonight, two points are two points.

Jamie Benn opened up the scoring for the Stars by lifting a puck over Arvid Soderblom's pad. I know the Stars aren't a first-period team this season. However, I'm concerned about how far it will take the team this season. When Connor Bedard scored the game's first goal, it looked like disaster would strike. Hopefully, the Stars can start 2025 right against a red-hot Buffalo Sabres team on New Year's Eve. Here are the three takeaways from tonight's win against Chicago.

Dallas Stars vs. Chicago Blackhawks Recap: 3. First period jitters

The Stars looked like they were trying not to step on a landmine in the first period tonight. Every move they made was very conservative. Unfortunately, the Stars accidentally scored on their net after a Bedard shot went off Sam Steel's stick. As mentioned above, Benn tied the game late in the first period. I don't know what their issue is in the first period this season. I just wished the coaching staff would have this team fired up out of the gate.

Dallas Stars vs. Chicago Blackhawks Recap: 2. Crashing the net

Once the energy picked up in the second period, the Stars crashed the net for many of their shot attempts. I don't know why the Stars don't do this more often. It worked on Evgenii Dadonov's goal in the second period tonight. Shooting from the blue line gives the goalie time to track the puck and prepare for the shot. Overwhelming a goalie with two to three players flying at him is the way to score. The coaching staff should work on that with the team at practice before the NYE game.

Dallas Stars vs. Chicago Blackhawks Recap: 1. Snapping the power play drought

The power-play goal drought is finally over.....for now. Robertson would score the go-ahead goal on the power play to give the Stars the lead tonight. It has been an issue all month, and fans thought it would never end. I'm glad Robertson, of all players, scored the goal because he was buzzing in the second period. It's the first step in the right direction to fixing the power play. The Stars get a little break before welcoming the Sabres to town to ring in the new year.

