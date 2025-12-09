Harls in Charge returns to the lineup as the Stars take on the Jets

Thank goodness I wasn't feeling well and put off writing the pregame article a couple of hours ago. During that time I was taking a nap, the NHL Twitter account announced that Thomas Harley is returning to the lineup tonight as the Stars take on the Winnipeg Jets. That's very excellent the Stars since we mentioned last week that getting these injured players back in the lineup would feel like Jim Nill made a blockbuster trade.

Even though the Stars are getting back all their talent to the lineup, they can't take it easy in Winnipeg tonight. The Jets remember what happened in the playoffs last season and want revenge against the Stars for sending them home in the second round. The Stars have to treat this game like it's game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals tonight, even with Casey DeSmith between the pipes. Here are the four keys to tonight's game in Winnipeg as the Stars look to ambush the Jets.

Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets: 4. Let's get our feet moving

I'm not asking our readers in the Stars' fanbase to get their legs moving during tonight's game. If you want to stand and pace around your living room like Glenn Gulutzan does behind the bench, you are more than free to do that. However, the Stars can't afford to have a slow start on the road tonight. I don't want them to get into that groove of starting to play hockey in the second period. The Stars need to find their legs fast tonight to help DeSmith land the Jets.

Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets: 3. Don't be afraid to circle their net

The Stars need to circle the Jets' net tonight. Even though Connor Hellebuyck isn't playing in tonight's game, they need to treat tonight as if he were the starting goaltender. I want to see players like Mikko Rantanen and Jason Robertson within feet of their net. I don't want to see the Stars firing it from the blue line, hoping that it gets redirected into the net. If the Stars roll up their sleeves and get to the front of the net tonight, they should steal two points from Winnipeg.

Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets: 2. Shut down their 8 million dollar man

The Dallas Stars have to shut down Kyle Connor if they want to win in Winnipeg tonight. Connor was signed not too long ago, so he wants to show the Jets made a wise investment by keeping him. I know Thomas Harley might not get too many minutes tonight in his return to the lineup, but I would like to see him make some contributions in shutting down Connor tonight. If the Stars can shut down Connor and prevent him from scoring, they should win tonight's game with no problems.

Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets: 1. Don't let this game go to overtime

The Stars have been sending some games into overtime recently. While I do care that they are keeping their point streak alive because of it, I don't want them to make it a habit of giving their opponents a point. In the Central Division, it's going to come down to every little point and if the Stars were to give the Jets a point tonight, it could come back to bite them. The Stars need to win this game in regulation just like they need to on Thursday night.