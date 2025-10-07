I told you Lian Bichsel would be back before the Stars traveled to Winnipeg

Sometimes I wish an organization like the Dallas Stars would give a hint that a particular player would be returning the next day. Yesterday, Dallas Stars Twitter was freaking out after Lian Bichsel was loaned to the Texas Stars. Some fans thought he was going to start the season in Cedar Park. However, after seeing all the salary cap gymnastics moves from last season, I knew that Bichsel would be returning to the Stars the next day. There's no way that Bichsel's physicality would get him demoted.

One of the main things that Glen Gulutzan wants to see from the Dallas Stars this season is physicality. It's a good reason why the Stars were unable to get over the hump and into the Stanley Cup Finals the last three seasons. That's also why bringing in Nathan Bastian was one of the only free agent moves the Stars made this offseason after re-signing Matt Duchene to a four-year contract. Bichsel checks all the boxes that Gulutzan wants on his squad this upcoming season.

Bichsel was checking people into the boards in the final preseason game against the Avalanche. He also got a couple of good heymakers to land in his fight. If I were in Gulutzan's shoes, I would not be having a 6'7 defenseman in the minors if he wasn't ready for the NHL. Bichsel proved he was ready for the big leagues last season when he got called up, and the Stars kept him up for the remainder of the season. Bichsel is one of those defensemen that you can't afford not to have on your roster with how tough the Western Conference is this season.

In conclusion, Bichsel will be on the plane heading to Winnipeg tomorrow. He will be throwing his body around as they take on the Winnipeg Jets and the Colorado Avalanche on the road to begin the season. No need to worry anymore about him getting demoted to the Texas Stars after that roster move yesterday. It was simply a salary cap move to secure the signing of Adam Erne. Let's now turn our attention to cheering on the Stars as they begin their season Thursday night in Winnipeg.