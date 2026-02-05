Ilya Lyubushkin delivers a big hit at rising costs for youth hockey equipment

The Olympic break is here. Most NHL players not representing their countries will get a week off with their families, including Dallas Stars defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin. The Russian-born blueliner signed with the Stars as a free agent in July 2024. He agreed to a three-year, $9.75 million deal. Lyubushkin has finished the first half of the season with one goal and seven points in 40 games.

Due to ongoing sanctions from the International Olympic Committee and the International Ice Hockey Federation, Team Russia will not participate in the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Games. Otherwise, the 8-year NHL veteran Ilya Lyubushkin would almost certainly have represented his country at the Olympics.

While this may be disappointing, let's focus on the positives. Away from the ice, Lyubushkin is known as a dedicated family man, raising two sons and a daughter with his wife, Diana. Though he isn’t very active on social media, his Instagram mainly highlights moments with his family, sprinkled with occasional hockey shots—showing where his priorities lie. Here is my 1-on-1 interview with the Dallas defenseman.

For readers curious about the correct pronunciation of his name, here is some guidance.

Your last name is mispronounced occasionally. What do you think about being called Lu-bU-shkin instead of LYU-bushkin?

Ilya: "I’m used to it by now. I don’t really pay attention to it. But there was one time I heard someone say 'Li-ya-bushkin.' It kind of sounded like a liar-bushkin." (laughs).

Since we’re in the middle of the new Olympic cycle, sports, including ice hockey, will become even more popular. There will be new waves of attention, exciting fans, a rise in NHL attendance, and more children at USA Hockey Learn to Skate programs and team tryouts. So, it’s a good time to talk about youth hockey with a parent who is also a professional hockey player.

However, youth sports go beyond just ice time and skills development—it can be a challenging business. Here are the answers to the most vital youth hockey questions: how much to pay for a child’s hockey stick, when to start tying the skates, and the best advice to parents. Even for NHL dads like Ilya Lyubushkin, the high costs can come as a surprise, just as they do for any other parent.

- What is the most expensive stick you have purchased for your son?

Ilya: "I paid $250 for a Bauer stick, but I don’t know the model. I use CCM sticks, so I don’t follow other brands. Kids like colors and looks. As a parent, I support my sons’ choices. But the cost surprised me. My oldest broke his stick, so we went shopping. My younger son then wanted one too. Fine. Plus, we bought new shin pads. The total for two sticks and pads was $850. That’s expensive."

- Do you think it’s necessary to buy branded products for kids?

Ilya: "Well, it’s a personal decision. Everyone has different financial burdens and budgets. I don’t think buying fancy stuff will impact a youth player’s development. It’s OK to use a less expensive stick."

- Parents of youth athletes face many questions, including when a child should tie their own skates. Do you remember when you first learned to do this yourself?

Ilya: "I think I was about 10 when I learned. I’m teaching my oldest son (9) now. He wants to do it, but says he can’t pull the laces tight. He’ll have to ask coaches for help. If I’m at his practice, I help. It’s not about age. Like other equipment choices, it’s about comfort. Some prefer loose laces, some tight. Some of his teammates already do it themselves. I’m excited to see when my son will manage to lace as tightly as he wants."

Here is some advice for parents from a professional hockey player who has experience as both a child athlete and a dad.

Ilya: "Don’t interfere. Children should have fun when they train and play hockey, not feel pressured or treat it as a routine."

- Sports are still about discipline. As you said, youth players need to enjoy their time on ice during practices and games. What drill gives you joy?

Ilya: "I like them all (laughs). I go out there, execute, and enjoy it."

Is it great when an NHL player finds time to share his experience and input on youth hockey?! Cheers to all sports parents out there.