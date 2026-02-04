It’s undeniable what kind of impact Matt Duchene has on the Stars’ offense

It wasn’t the start to the season he wanted, and it wasn’t the start to the season fans wanted him to have. After suffering a concussion early in the season, Matt Duchene missed several games and had to work his way back on the ice. It was a slower start to the season. Once Duchene returned to the ice, he posted a total of four goals from October to mid-January. Nothing to look down upon by any means, but while the injury and time off kept him from playing and slowed his start to the season, the veteran still contributed to the offense, and things changed.

There is no doubt that they are being more aggressive with their shots on goal, and the additional use of Duchene, their left-handed center, has had a tremendous offensive impact in the last five games. The Stars have won their previous five games, and during that stretch, Duchene has scored five goals and added two assists, bringing his total to seven points. Duchene has almost doubled his points for the season in only the last five games. Duchene’s boost in production has clearly been a boost to the Stars’ offense. Fans love seeing this longtime star get this type of attention.

The Stars are going into the Olympic break after tonight's game against the St. Louis Blues. It will give Duchene three weeks to rest up before the Stars begin the final portion of their schedule. With the Stars struggling to find offense from secondary scorers, having Duchene become an offensive threat is what the Stars need right now. That will come in handy down the stretch and in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Duchene is a fan favorite. He is not just a longtime Dallas Star but also a veteran player in the league. His career total is over 900 points, and his leadership on and off the ice, as well as his many community efforts, make it hard not to cheer for this guy. Duchene is a player we love seeing do well. Although a veteran player, he is still a Star who can shine, and over the last five games, his impact has been undeniable.