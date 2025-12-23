Jake Oettinger and Jason Robertson have earned their spot on Team USA

There might be one thing that hockey players care about than winning the Stanley Cup: making an Olympic roster. It's always a dream for hockey players to represent their country on the biggest stage, and I totally respect that. It shows how much passion they have to bring a gold medal home to their country and to represent their country at the highest level of hockey. We already know a ton of the Finnish Mafia have punched their ticket to the 2026 Winter Olympics.

However, the mystery surrounding the Dallas Stars right now is whether Jake Oettinger and Jason Robertson have punched their ticket to Italy in February. That would be such a huge honor for both players as they represent the United States at the Winter Olympics. Jake Oettinger has stated how much he's dreamed of being the starting goaltender for Team USA, and he's played like it down the stretch. I wouldn't be shocked if he's already secured his roster spot.

Oettinger has been killing it this season. Just take a look at how he played the other night against the Toronto Maple Leafs. After he stoned potential USA teammate Auston Matthews in on the breakaway the other night, all it takes is one big save for Oettinger to lock in. While I'm sure Connor Hellebuyck might be joining Oettinger, I don't know if he will be starting for Team USA after recovering from his knee injury. I have all the respect for Hellebuyck and how he plays the game; it's just that Team USA might go with Oettinger since he hasn't been injured this season.

As for Jason Robertson, I might start a riot if he doesn't make the USA roster due to his stats this season. He's been on a scoring tear in the first half of the season and has finally scored against every NHL team. Think of him as Thanos if he were to beat the Avengers in one of the many timelines of the Marvel Universe. The dude's scoring ability is so good that he will eventually score a goal on your team if you don't cover him. That's just good of a hockey player Robertson has been for the Stars this season.

It would be a shame if Team USA were to leave off Robertson from their roster. While Bill Guerin is looking for physical players to shape the roster, that can only take you so far in the Olympics. You have to have a mix of physical and scoring players to bring home the gold medal. Robertson could potentially be on the top two lines and be that scoring threat Team USA could use. Building the roster is the one thing I hate about the Olympics because players get snubbed all the time from representing their country, and I would hate to see that for Robertson or Oettinger.

In conclusion, Robertson and Oettinger would bring valuable experience to Team USA in the Winter Olympics. Guerin would be doing a disservice to America by leaving off Oettinger or Robertson from the roster. Robertson has the scoring ability that is inevitable. At the same time, Oettinger's desire to represent Team USA and win a gold medal is the perfect combination that could help the USA upset Team Canada in a potential gold-medal match.