Jake Oettinger gives the Toronto Maple Leafs a lump of coal for Christmas

There will be games over the course of the season where your goaltender will bail you out for most of the game. Tonight was one of those nights where the Stars' offense was asleep until the third period. Jake Oettinger created probably the best highlight reel as Team USA's starting goaltender for the Winter Olympics. He's the reason the Toronto Maple Leafs are walking out of Dallas with a loss tonight. Can a restaurant ensure that Oettinger eats for free during the upcoming holiday break?

Jake Oettinger on his helper in the Stars' win tonight: "I obviously wanted to shoot it, but I felt like I was going to end up all over social media in a bad way if I tried it. I don't have it perfected yet. Thankfully Esa made a nice play and I ended up getting an assist." 😂 pic.twitter.com/axW4WhIG04 — Victory+ (@victoryplustv) December 22, 2025

For the rest of the team, Oettinger, you can take an ice bath; you don't need to hear this. Help your darn goaltender by putting the puck into the net in the first and second periods. Oettinger played the equivalent of TWO games tonight to keep you in this game. I don't know if he will be in between the pipes on Tuesday night in Detroit, but he deserves a long nap after tonight's win. Here are the four takeaways from tonight's game against the Maple Leafs.

Dallas Stars vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Recap: 4. Effort

Just because Jason Robertson scores in the first period doesn't mean you make Oettinger work harder than he needs to for the remainder of the game. I wish there were an automatic win triggered whenever Robertson scores, because the Stars would be ahead of the Colorado Avalanche in the standings. However, you can not take your foot off the gas pedal if he scores a goal. Keep attacking the goaltender while he's trying to remain calm and focused.

Dallas Stars vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Recap: 3. That offsides call was correct

You have to give credit to the Maple Leafs' video coach for telling their coach to challenge that goal. I don't even know how the refs missed that one. You could see in the replay that he was indeed offside. I'm surprised the goal reversal didn't fire up the Stars to put one in the net. Waiting until the third period to unleash a barrage of goals is not going to win you the Stanley Cup. At least the offense decided to show up in the third period tonight.

the challenge says Hintz was offside before the goal pic.twitter.com/Wk2oxZZRso — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) December 22, 2025

Dallas Stars vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Recap: 2. Can someone explain to me why this team loves the third period?

I'm done talking about this after tonight, unless it becomes a bad habit. Do the Stars have an allergic reaction to scoring goals in the first and second periods? For some reason, this year, the Stars have won a bunch of games in the third period or in overtime. If the Stars can get a consistent offense going, Oettinger wouldn't be overworked. The Stars have got to get the offense going in the opening frame moving forward. I'm done with my TED Talk for tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Recap: 1. Victory boops

Can someone give Otter some victory boops tonight? That was one of the more impressive games that Oettinger has played all season long. I really was hoping that at the Christmas Party, his team would award him with a shutout for his remarkable play tonight. At least he came away with a secondary assist on Mavrik Bourque's redemption goal in the third period. I hope Otter and the team rest up because they take on the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night before they enjoy the mini holiday break.