Jake Oettinger's gold medal journey with Team USA begins later today

Nothing like a good upset win by Slovakia to get the men's hockey tournament underway at the Winter Olympics. Finland was very amped but couldn't get the puck past Slovakia's net. Some days, there will be games like that, and Finland learned it the hard way. Now Stars' fans turn their attention to today's games with Canada and Team Czechia playing this morning, followed by Team USA taking on Latvia in the afternoon. I know a lot of Stars' fans will be tuning into that game.

Many Stars fans will be tuning in to the afternoon game because Jake Oettinger and Team USA begin their quest to bring home the gold. The USA remembers what happened in the 4 Nations Faceoff last season when Canada won on a goal by Connor McDavid. They would like to get their revenge by taking the gold medal and some Canadian tears home with them. If there were one player that the Olympics meant a lot to, it would be Otter.

Growing up in Lakeville, Minnesota, Oettinger learned hockey and continued to learn it as he grew up. One of the main things that Oettinger dreamed about growing up was representing Team USA on the biggest stage. Now that NHL players are allowed to represent their countries in the Olympics. Oettinger will either suit up or be in the suite for Team USA. DLLS Sports and Dallas Magazine Columnist Sean Shapiro talked with the goaltender about going to Italy.

""It’s something I take a ton of pride in, to be able to say you’re an Olympian, in any sport,” Oettinger says, “and it’s something that I think, for my family, it means a ton to be able to take part in the larger experience of it all. I’m just a kid who grew up wanting to play hockey, and now it’s kind of crazy to see where it’s taking me.”" Dallas Stars Goaltender Jake Oettinger

As it stands right now, Connor Hellebuyck looks like the starting goaltender for Team USA. It really doesn't surprise me one bit, given how he performed last February at the 4 Nations Faceoff. Basically, it's a coin flip to who suits up on the bench, and with his resurgence this season, don't be surprised that Jeremy Swayman is the backup goaltender. Despite the Stars' loss in their latest game against the Bruins, Swayman wouldn't be a bad backup goaltender.

To get the full experience of the Winter Olympics, Team USA is staying in the Olympic village. It appears that Jeremy Swayman and Jake Oettinger are sharing a room. They even appeared in the opening ceremonies together, even though the whole team wasn't in Italy. Oettinger is soaking up every minute by watching other Olympic events when the United States isn't in practice. You can tell this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity he's worked hard for.

Despite what happens, Oettinger is living his dream right now, and if he's called upon to suit up, he won't hesitate one second to do it. We will see if Oettinger is on the bench to begin Team USA's journey later today. He's earned the honor of representing his country, and the Stars' fanbase could not be more prouder of him. Even though Stars' fans will have to swallow their pride and root for Jack Eichel, rooting for Oettinger to come home with the gold medal is worth it.