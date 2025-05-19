Jake Oettinger should be considered the starting goaltender for Team USA

The Stars wouldn't be in the position they are in right now if it hadn't been for Jake Oettinger. With the way he's played against two incredible teams, there's no reason he shouldn't be the starting goaltender for Team USA in the Winter Olympics. The way he keeps his composure in intense situations is something Team USA could use to their advantage in the Olympics next season. Here's why it's a no-brainer that Oettinger should be the starting goaltender at the Olympics.

Oettinger has been one of the elite goaltenders in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, along with Frederik Andersen and recently eliminated Connor Hellebuyck. Goaltending has undoubtedly affected how the playoffs have gone this year. One of the main reasons Hellebuyck is watching the Western Conference Finals from his couch is that Oettinger outplayed him during the Western Conference Semifinals.

Jake has a record of 8-5 in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. His .917 save percentage is amongst the best of the remaining goaltenders left in the playoffs. However, watch how calm he's been under pressure throughout the first two series. Even if the opponent scored a goal, Oettinger continued to play the game as if it were scoreless. That allowed the Stars to remain in many games that they shouldn't have been. That's a huge trait that Olympic-caliber goaltenders must possess if they want to start for their country.

I'm not trying to say that Connor Hellebuyck is a terrible goaltender. He's a great goaltender for the Winnipeg Jets, but look at how he crumbled under pressure on the road over their first two playoff series. That wouldn't go over so well at the Winter Olympics next year. Just imagine if Mikko Rantanen scored on him for Team Finland, and he gave up more goals afterwards. USA would not be coming away with the gold medal next season.

Oettinger possesses that under-pressure trait from which Team USA would benefit. I'm not saying that because Oettinger eliminated Hellebuyck from the playoffs, giving Jake the right to be the starting goaltender for the USA. It just means that Team USA needs to give Oettinger much consideration based on how he's performed under pressure throughout the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Getting a birth in the Stanley Cup Finals could help Jake's resume big time.

Whomever is the starting goaltender for Team USA in the Olympics, I will cheer for. However, after getting snubbed at the 4 Nations Face Off, Oettinger has been laser-focused on becoming the 2026 Winter Olympics Team USA Goaltender. It ticked him off that he wasn't the starting goaltender at the 4 Nations Tournament. He has a chip on his shoulder and plans to use it against the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference Finals beginning Wednesday night.

