Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin are playing like they are ten years younger

The Dallas Stars are currently leading the Colorado Avalanche 2-1 in their playoff series. I don't know how the Stars were able to navigate game 3 when Gabriel Landeskog returned to action. That felt like an automatic loss going into the game. However, the Stars were able to withstand the emotions and won their second straight overtime win. You might think the reason why the Stars are leading in the series is because of Jake Oettinger. He's part of the reason, but not why they lead the series.

Look no further than Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin. Both of these guys have demonstrated leadership in the locker room following the loss to the Avalanche in game 1. They are coming near the end of their careers and know every playoff opportunity from here on out could be there last chance to hoist the Cup. Seguin has already hoisted Lord Stanley, but Jamie Benn was close in 2020 during the COVID-19 Playoffs. That picture of him alone in the locker room is painful.

Jamie Benn is the main reason the Stars are even in the playoffs to begin with this season. His leadership in the locker room helped the Stars remain focused on the task with all the injuries throughout the season. You could also tell Seguin wanted to return after renovating part of his house as a recovery chamber to expedite his return to the lineup. In games 2 and 3, you could tell Dallas missed Seguin's presence in the lineup.

Tyler Seguin's wonderful goal in overtime in game 3 gave the Stars their first lead of the series. That wouldn't have happened if Mikko Rantanen hadn't been able to take control of the puck in the Stars' zone and feed it to Mason Marchment. Dallas has benefited from Seguin and Benn teaming up again this season to lead the Stars to their first playoff series win against the Avalanche. While the series is far from over, the Stars would be in DEFCON 1 right now without their leadership on the ice.

Going into tonight's game against the Avalanche, expect Benn and Seguin to be absolute beasts on the ice to really put the pressure on the Avalanche heading into game 5 back in Dallas. I hope both players are on their absolute A-game tonight. You might see Seguin add a couple of goals in regulation to avoid overtime tonight. Maybe Benn ends up being relentless and scores the game-winning goal tonight? These two have gone into absolute overtime to keep the Stars afloat against the Avalanche. The series could have been over for the Stars tonight without their leadership.

