Jamie Benn is inching closer to playing by traveling with the team to Canada

I can't believe we are already approaching the middle of November. This season has flown by fast already, and it's not slowing down anytime soon. The Stars have faced numerous challenges so far this season, which is preparing them for the Stanley Cup Playoffs if they qualify for the field of 16 teams. One of those challenges is navigating the beginning of the season without their captain, Jamie Benn. He's been out with a collapsed lung and is working on getting back to the team as soon as possible.

Benn is taking the next step by traveling with the team to Canada this week. Before all the Jamie Benn fans start to celebrate, he's not coming back this week at all. Jamie will be skating with the team as he recovers from injury and works to regain full strength. He still has a way before he's able to compete in an NHL game this season. However, I do expect him to possibly play in an AHL game or two before he takes the Ice with Dallas. That will help him out so he doesn't stick out on the ice. However, this is a positive step in the right direction.

This morning at optional skate, Benn got to be on the top line with Wyatt Johnston and Sam Steel since Rantanen took the morning off. Rantanen will be playing later tonight against the Ottawa Senators. Moose is probably getting some hoof maintenance done before he curb stomps the Senators and their goaltending issue tonight. With Benn being at practice, I'm sure this will motivate the Stars as they take on two good Eastern Conference teams this week.

Benn has been the captain for a very long time here in Dallas and all of his teammates can't say enough nice things about him. He always helps out the younger players when they are in the middle of a slump or not understanding what the coach is saying. Just him being amongst the players during practice give the feeling to the rest of his team his return is close and they want to put in the effort to win games.

While Benn's return to the ice this season may be a few weeks away, just seeing him be with his teammates is going to help the Stars motivate them to take down the Senators later tonight and the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night. The Stars have done exceptionally well in Benn's absence, currently sitting second in the Western Conference. The Stars can continue their dominance later tonight as they look for their first win in Ottawa since 2016.