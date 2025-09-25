Jamie Benn's injury sidelines him for a crucial part of the season

Well, it was going to happen eventually since injuries are inevitable with the Dallas Stars. Look at last season, considering all the injuries they had over the course of the season. It was announced this morning that Jamie Benn will be out for most of the first month of the season, recovering from a collapsed lung he sustained in the third period against the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night. Let's examine the ramifications of the injury and consider its potential impact on the Stars at the beginning of the season.

Jamie Benn Injury: How did it happen?

Well, apparently, he didn't feel so well coming back to the bench in the third period against the Wild. The Star, being the careful team that they are, took him back to get an X-ray done and found a small hole in his lung. They would then send him to Parkland Hospital in an ambulance for overnight observation. This morning, he had surgery to fix the hole in his lung. After what happened with Rich Peverley years ago, the Stars were commendable for getting Benn to the hospital before the situation worsened.

Jamie Benn Injury: How long will he be out?

Benn is going to be out for most of the first month of the season. According to the statement, Benn will be rechecked in four weeks if he can start skating with minimal contact. It might take him some time to get back up to speed, so those four weeks could turn into six. Coming back from a collapsed lung is a tough injury to recover from. Hopefully, since it was a small hole in his lung, the recovery time will be minimal at most.

Jamie Benn Injury: Opening Night

With Benn out for the foreseeable future, there is a roster spot open for the taking. I could see Justin Hryckowian possibly getting that spot until Benn recovers from his injury. Hryckowian has the same tenacity as Benn does and can find the back of the net. As the AHL Rookie of the Year last season, I wouldn't be surprised if he is the frontrunner for the open spot right now. The Stars need grit and scoring, and he checks both of the boxes for those.