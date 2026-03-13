Jamie Benn turns back the clock in a massive win over the Oilers

The Dallas Stars hosted the Edmonton Oilers at the American Airlines Center tonight. It was a battle from last season's Western Conference Finals. We all remember how much tension was built up from that playoff series heading into this year. The Stars were just one of those teams that couldn't stop capitalizing on turnovers and ended up winning the game 7-2 tonight. What a heck of a week the Stars are having at the AAC. They don't know how to stop winning hockey games.

The two teams really got into it at the end of the second period. Justin Hryckowian and Connor McDavid went at it, and Justin came away as the victor of the fight. All I have to say is Hryckowian is going to have a statue outside the AAC just because of that fight. I've never seen someone go at McDavid like that in a hockey game before. Let's take a look at the four takeaways from tonight's win against the Oilers as Dallas continues to win at home this week.

NHL GameScore Impact Card for Dallas Stars on 2026-03-12: pic.twitter.com/UBpcCg3oUQ — HockeyStatCards (@hockeystatcards) March 13, 2026

Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers Recap: 4. Get to the front of the net to be rewarded

See what happens when you go to the front of the net? Good things happened when Jamie Benn drove the net and was able to backhand home the rebound off the backboard for a 1-0 lead. If the Stars were to do this in the postseason, they would be a threat to be reckoned with. Over the last four games, the Stars have scored in front of the net on loose puck scrambles. Keep doing it for the remainder of the season, and the Stars could be playing a wildcard team.

Get pucks deep, get pucks on net pic.twitter.com/cwIXhEkzJV — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) March 13, 2026

3. Did Jamie Benn swim in the fountain of youth?

I didn't know that the Stars would be doing a throwback Thursday event tonight for Jamie Benn. He's been on a heater recently, and the Stars have benefited from his offense. Where was this at the beginning of the season, to be honest? The Stars could have benefited from the heater he was on at the beginning of the season. I'm not mad about Jamie Benn finding his offense this late in the season, given the injuries the Stars have; I feel like he was holding back at the beginning of the year.

They've gotta be 6-2 their stomachs rn pic.twitter.com/02OtnW0X9x — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) March 13, 2026

2. What was that defense after going up 5-0?

Look, I understand if the Stars decide to allow a goal or two after such a huge lead, but giving up that first goal was atrocious. Evan Bouchard is over there all alone by himself and gave the Oilers their first goal of the night. Nothing you could really do on Jason Dickinson's goal since it was a rebound opportunity. I want to see tighter defense in the remaining games of the regular season. I want to see the Stars not give our opponents hope in the playoffs this year.

1. Can the little stinker keep scoring power play goals?

Wyatt Johnston never ceases to amaze me. What a bargain contract that Jim Nill and the front office were able to sign him to at the trade deadline last season. Wyatt is definitely going to break the power play goals franchise record by the end of the regular season. He's going to be a special player for the Stars for a very long time. I remember that Dallas wasn't even scouting him during the COVID era and drafted him based on the games he played before hockey shut down. The Stars are back at the AAC on Saturday night as they wrap up their homestand with a game against the Detroit Red Wings.