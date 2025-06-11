Jason Robertson and Mason Marchment are likely trade candidates

The one thing I hate about hockey is how attached you can get to players. For many Dallas Stars fans, this has been the case with Mason Marchment and Jason Robertson. Both have been exceptional players during their time with the organization. Fans have enjoyed seeing the Mush Tush after every win between Jake Oettinger and Marchment. Fans have also loved seeing Robo take over games and be the scoring threat that most teams have to shut down to win. However, things might be changing over the summer for the Stars, and they may be a part of it.

David Pagnotta of the Fourth Period announced this morning that the Stars are indeed taking calls about Jason Robertson but are hesitant to move him at the moment. It's interesting because while the Stars do need the cap space relief for the future, you don't want to give up a player like Robertson, who's about to be in the middle of his prime. The Stars will need the cap space to keep Thomas Harley here long-term. Mikko Rantanen's extension put a wrench on who the Stars can keep.

In the case of Mason Marchment and Matt Dumba, they might be easier contracts to let go because they aren't players that are must-keep like Robertson. Those two have a little chunk of salary cap space that could get the Stars some relief there. The only reason I would trade Robertson is if the Stars received a top-four defenseman and possibly some draft picks for this upcoming draft to replenish their prospect system. It's the only way I could see the Stars parting ways with Robertson.

It will be sad if the Stars trade Robertson since the Stars drafted and developed him into an elite Wing. Trust me, it's hard to let go of your favorite players who have contributed so much to the organization during their tenure. All the goals that Robertson has scored during the regular season have gotten the Stars into the playoffs and the Western Conference Finals. There's always appreciation for what he brings to the lineup every night he takes the ice.

In conclusion, it's going to be painful to see the Stars trade some of your favorite players this offseason. However, Jim Nill knows what he's doing and will ensure the Stars remain competitive in the future. The Stars have a lot of scoring talent already on the team, but need to improve in defense and physicality this summer. Sometimes you have to do what's best for the franchise and part ways with talented prospects that have contributed so much to the organization.

