Jason Robertson changing his agent might help contract negotiations move faster

I'm sure you saw the other news the other day about Rasmus Andersson going to the Vegas Golden Knights. Even though it stings seeing him go to our Pacific Division rival, it would have been too much to give up for him in a trade. I thought the Stars were going to pivot and immediately go after Kiefer Sherwood, but the Sharks got to him first. That felt like three losses in a row in two days for the Stars. However, the Stars got some good news that should really perk everyone up.

The other day, it was announced that Jason Robertson and his brother switched their agents to Andy Scott. He's representing current Dallas Stars players Wyatt Johnston, Mikko Rantanen, and Thomas Harley. While I don't think Robertson changed agents to help the Stars secure a new contract, it could certainly make things enjoyable with the trade deadline at the beginning of March. If Jason wants north of $ 12 million a season, he might find himself on another team.

The Stars do have enough money to sign him to a new extension despite Seguin's deal. It would be very tight, and someone might have to be traded during the offseason for it to work. However, I'm sure Nill is tired of all the trade rumors to Eastern Conference teams and wants to get this behind him. I'm sure all of Jason's fans here in Dallas would like to see him get locked down like Thomas Harley did this season. Having Scott as his agent now should help contract talks progress faster.

As we wrap up this article today, I'm hoping that Robertson changing agents means he's serious about locking something up this season. I'm sure he would like to get an eight-year extension done before the new CBA kicks in next season. I would hate to see him go, but that's how the business goes these days. GMs and agents do the whole song and dance while ensuring contract extensions are fair for both sides. Luckily for the Stars, they are doing that "song and dance" with a familiar face.

Maybe this is why Jim Nill hasn't made a trade with the Stars in the middle of a funk now. He's trying to see what it will look like with a new Robertson contract in the books. Nill is also probably seeing if there's a slim chance Tyler Seguin is back later this year, but I doubt it will happen. Hopefully, the contract talks will go smoothly now since the agent is someone that Nill has dealt with before. There's a whole lot of clouds over this right now, and hopefully, there is a rainbow when the clouds disappear.