Jason Robertson gets his 4-Nations Revenge against the New York Islanders

The Dallas Stars didn't have to travel far for today's game. After the Stars' success last night against the New Jersey Devils, the Stars were refreshed and ready to take on the New York Islanders. Sam Steel came out of the gate strong, burying a rebound past Ilya Sorokin. The Stars would continue to pester the Islanders in the first period by leading in scoring chances after the first period. It looked like things were looking up for the Stars heading into the middle frame of tonight's contest.

The Stars won the game against the Islanders by a final score of 4-3. Jason Robertson went into overdrive in the second period to secure the win. Things did get close in the second period once the Islanders woke up. I'm sure Jake Oettinger wished he had made that save on Pierre Engvall. That looked like a goal he should have stopped. However, goalies can't dwell on past mistakes; they must keep moving forward. Let's examine the four takeaways from tonight's contest against the Islanders.

Dallas Stars vs. New York Islanders Recap: 4. Only the fourth line showed up tonight

As the game moved along this evening, it felt like the fourth line was the only line that suited for the Stars this evening. It wasn't until Jason Robertson scored in the second period that more of the team participated in tonight's contest against the Islanders. Relying on the fourth line as your primary offense will get you bounced from the Stanley Cup Playoffs in a heartbeat. The other scoring veterans must help produce offense.

Now you Ceci it, now we Steel the lead ☝️ pic.twitter.com/KKkkIdJ0Yg — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) February 24, 2025

Dallas Stars vs. New York Islanders Recap: 3. Giving up a goal shortly after scoring

I guess we are back doing what the Stars do best. Dallas is back to allowing their opponents to score shortly after they score. It only took the Islanders seven seconds to respond to the Jason Robertson goal. I don't know what Lian Bichsel was doing on the second goal, but that needs to change. Bichsel is a solid rookie defenseman who must be aware on the ice. He got caught napping on the second goal and allowed the Islanders to tie it at 2.

Dallas Stars vs. New York Islanders Recap: 2. Losing Bichsel

After Bichsel's game last night against the Devils, he seems like the player you don't want to lose. Well, the Stars did lose him tonight after he got rocked in the jaw, and fell to the ice. The Stars made the Islanders pay shortly on their power play. However, that only leaves the Stars with four defensemen now for the foreseeable future. Don't be surprised if there is a call-up for Tuesday's game against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Stars can't afford to lose him for too long.

Matt Dumba drops the gloves to stand up for Lian Bichsel.#TexasHockey pic.twitter.com/XLtWFjB9to — Victory+ (@victoryplustv) February 24, 2025

Dallas Stars vs. New York Islanders Recap: 1. Jason Robertson Hatty

Someone got left off Team USA for the 4-Nations Tournament and decided to vent his frustration out on the Islanders tonight. In the second period, Robertson scored his fifth career hat trick for the Stars tonight. It gave the Stars a nice lead going into the third period against the Islanders. It was great to see Robertson get some revenge for what happened to Bichsel. I doubt the Stars will make another trade for a defenseman, but I could be wrong with the trade deadline around the corner.

Check out our latest Blackout Dallas Articles