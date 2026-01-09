Jason Robertson was left off of Team USA for these reasons

The Dallas Stars have seven Olympians headed overseas to Italy next month. I love seeing the wide variety of players representing their countries on the biggest stage. I'm sure each of them is super excited to be playing in the Olympics. However, some players being left off their country's roster is a head-scratcher. One of those players is Jason Robertson. With Robertson being the top American in the NHL in goals and points, you'd figure he would be on the team despite not playing in the Four Nations Faceoff last season. When you have reporters questioning the decision to leave him off, you've made a colossal mistake that could cost you the gold medal.

Jason Robertson addresses not making Team USA for the upcoming Olympics.



(H/T: @RobertTiffin) pic.twitter.com/6ckgdSBhgp — TSN (@TSN_Sports) January 3, 2026

However, Olympic hockey is entirely different from NHL hockey. For starters, you have to be able to withstand checks and dish some out as well. Team chemistry becomes a factor, and with the Four Nations Faceoff last season, Team USA probably didn't want to make many roster changes to preserve it. Let's take a look at some of the reasons why Jason Robertson is still waiting for his name to be called as an injury replacement.

Jason Robertson Snub: 1. Team Chemistry

It's probably the main reason why Robertson was not added to Team USA for the Winter Olympics. Since he didn't get to play in the Four Nations Faceoff last season, he hasn't had the chance to play with the players who did. I doubt Bill Guerin wanted the coaching staff to have to draw up lines again, and decided to bring most of the team back for the Olympics. I know it's a terrible reason, but chemistry is enormous in the Olympics.

Jason Robertson Snub: 2. Checking

Another reason Robertson was left off the roster was that he's not as physical as the Thachuk brothers are. There's going to be a lot of physicality at the Olympics since everyone is fighting to take home the gold for their country. When you watch Dallas Stars games, Robertson isn't flinging his body into opposing players along the boards. There's a good chance Robertson could take a significant hit and get injured overseas. Bill Guerin probably thought of that while constructing the roster.

Jason Robertson Snub: 3. On and off scoring

Another reason Robertson was left off the roster is that he has those moments when he disappears on offense. You saw it in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, where Robertson decided to disappear and contribute little offensively. The last thing Mike Sullivan needs is for Robertson to crawl into his turtle shell during a huge moment. Team USA would need Robertson to be an offensive threat during the gold medal game if they made it there. They don't need him AWOL on the ice.

In conclusion, it stinks that there wasn't enough room for Robertson to head to the Olympics next month. However, he still could end up going as an injury replacement if one of the players on Team USA gets hurt. Unfortunately, it's not the time for Robertson to shine on the national stage yet. Hopefully, this will give Jim Nill some time to talk with his agent and hammer out a new contract extension. Robertson will shine on the biggest stage in the future; it's just not his time yet.