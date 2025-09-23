The one thing that's awesome about seeing free agents sign with hockey teams for prospect tournaments, like the Stars had a couple of weekends ago, is that you never know if they will stick around. That's what happened this morning when the Stars announced that Jaxon Fuder signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Dallas Stars. The Stars shipped him off to the Red Deer Rebels for the upcoming season. Here is more about him and how he fits with the Stars moving forward.

Jaxon Fuder Signing: Why was it significant?

rThe reason the signing was significant was that the Stars signed him to a tryout contract for the prospect tournament. Most player who signed to a tryout contract for prospect tournaments don't get an entry- level contractunless they perform well. He. Fuder did that in both games against the Red Wings and would be a perfect fit for a bottom-six line with his aggressiveness getting to the front of the net. The Stars might have struck gold with signing Fuder.

Jaxon Fuder Signing: His future with the Dallas Stars

Fuder is headed back to his junior club for the season. If he continues to develop the way that he plays, he will probably be a good bottom-six player for the Stars in the future. He's aggressive with his puck movements and is not afraid to hit someone, which the Stars have been searching for players like this since Glen Gulutzan became the head coach earlier this summer. I'm interested to see how he does with the Rebels this upcoming season, since they don't have a lot of scoring on their team.

Per Stars PR, Jaxon Fuder signed to a three-year, entry level contract. Beyond the goal scoring at the prospect tournament, he seemed like a solid, tenacious bottom six type. — David Castillo (@DavidCastilloAC) September 23, 2025

Jaxon Fuder Signing: Conclusion

Having a player like Fuder on the bottom-six lines will help the Stars be a scoring threat regardless of which line is on the ice. He is young, so Nill was smart to send him back to the Rebels, a team with which Fuder is familiar. I will be keeping an eye on him this season to see if he performs well enough to end up in Cedar Park next season. Fuder is someone who fans are going to fall in love with. I know there were a lot of fans cheering when he scored at the prospect games a couple of weekends ago.