Jim Nill Nuclear Trade: 5 trade targets for the Dallas Stars

Dallas Stars Trade Targets: 4. Alex Tuch

Alex Tuch is somewhat of a rental player. I wouldn't mind seeing the Stars trade for. The Stars would have to pay up for him since he would also be under contract next year. He would be paired on the second line along with Marchment and Duchene. He would bring some physicality to the second line and could help restart the offense. I know he's pricey, but trust me, with the stats he has now, the Stars might get a boost from him to clinch their playoff spot.

Jan 4, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Buffalo Sabres right wing Alex Tuch (89) skates against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Dallas Stars Trade Targets: 3. Ryan O' Reilly

The gentlemen who run the Starcastic Remarks podcast have brought up this potential trade. It would probably cost Bourque and another prospect for the Predators to listen to any possible trade deal. I think he provides a boost in two of the weaknesses the Stars have right now: scoring and physicality. He would play for the Stars for the remainder of this season and next year if the Stars trade for him.

Jan 16, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators center Ryan O'Reilly (90) skates with the puck against the Chicago Blackhawks during the first period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

My concern about trading within the division and going after O'Reilly does loom large. Imagine if the Stars gave up a couple of good prospects and ended up having a fantastic season a few years later. I know the Stars are in the middle of their Stanley Cup window. However, seeing those prospects thrive within our division would stink. I would hate to see this happen to the Stars if they don't win the Stanley Cup this year or in the near future.