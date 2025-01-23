Jim Nill Nuclear Trade: 5 trade targets for the Dallas Stars

Dallas Stars Trade Targets: 2. Brock Nelson

Brock Nelson is another player who intrigues me and is on the Stars' radar, too. Nelson is in the final year of his contract and would be a perfect player to re-sign this off-season if they wanted to. He has 13 goals and 15 assists at this point in the season. While he is not as flashy as some of the other names mentioned, it wouldn't hurt to see if he was available. He might fit nicely on the second line until Seguin returns. I can see Nill working his magic to the point where it wouldn't cost us a player like Bourque.

Dec 29, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Islanders center Brock Nelson (29) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Dallas Stars Trade Targets: 1. Connor Bedard

What a way to drop a nuclear bomb on the Central Division race by acquiring Connor Bedard. I did look it up, and you can trade for a player on an entry-level contract. They would have to agree to waive their no-trade clause if the team included it in the deal. I have Bedard on my list because you can tell he's unhappy in Chicago.

There have been some press conferences where you can tell he's frustrated with their performance. He's one of those players who wants to win and make it to the postseason, but with the Blackhawks' current state, it's not happening anytime soon.

Just imagine what you can do with Bedard once you pair him with some of the best goal-scorers like Roope Hintz and Wyatt Johnston. I think you could get him with some first-round draft picks, Antonio Stranges, Bourque, and other prospects. I know this trade is highly unlikely, but just imagine the nuclear bomb Nill would drop if he did this. Those are the players the Stars should look to get at the trade deadline this year.

Vegas Golden Knights v Chicago Blackhawks | Luke Hales/GettyImages

