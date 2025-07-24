Joe Nieuwendyk and Ralph Strangis will be inducted into the Dallas Stars Hall of Fame

I apologize for not being able to publish this article yesterday. I had some issues with logging into our system and couldn't write about this. It's with great joy and honor that we get to talk about two very important people who will forever be enshrined in the Dallas Stars Hall of Fame. Joe Nieuwendyk and Ralph Strangis become the newest inductees into the Dallas Stars Hall of Fame this November. Both people played significant roles over the years in the Stars' organization.

Ralph Strangis is the longest tenured play-by-play announcer in franchise history. He and Daryl “Razor” Reaugh became one of the best announcing duos in the NHL broadcasting community. He was also the voice behind the signature call when the Stars won the Stanley Cup back in 1999. He won Lone Star Emmy Awards throughout his career with the Dallas Stars. I will never forget growing up and watching the iconic duo call hockey games.

Nieuwendyk spent seven seasons with the Stars and acquired 340 points during his tenure with the Stars. He was a part of the 1999 Stanley Cup team and won the Conn Smythe Trophy after beating the Buffalo Sabres. He also served as the general Manager of the franchise from 2009 to 2013. He is one of the greatest players to ever suit up for the Dallas Stars during the postseason. The voters got both of these selections right this season.

Both are joining an excellent group of people who have already been voted into the Dallas Stars Hall of Fame, which includes Jim Lites and Mike Modano. There will be a gala on November 16th, where both will have the opportunity to share their thoughts on what it means to join such a prestigious group that has done great things for the Stars' organization. I can't wait to see the home crowd give both of them a standing ovation on November 15th when they take on the Philadelphia Flyers. Both of them should get a standing ovation from the crowd that night.

