Just what Stars GM Jim Nill means when he says Stars unlikely to make 'a big splash' at deadline

So, just how big is a "big splash?'

Dallas Stars general manager Jim Nill told NHL.com on Sunday that he didn't anticipate the Stars being among the major players ahead of the trade deadline on March 6. Nill has been in discussions with teams about trade possibilities for months, and the odds of some deal are higher than the odds of no deal.

But fears about Dallas trading forward Jason Robertson should be neatly tucked into bed after Nill's remarks. Moving the team's best winger in his age-27 season, even if he's on an expiring contract, doesn't seem likely, considering the GM's remarks.

Stars Looking to Keep Jason Robertson

“I don't see us doing a big splash,” Nill said. "We got Thomas Harley just re-signed. He’s jumping up next year from making $4 million to making $10.5 million. I’ve got Jason Robertson as a pending restricted free agent. He's going to get a big pay hike. So, I’ve got to manage that for next year also.

"Can I take on a guy that’s signed for three more years at $5 million each? I don't have the cap space for that."

The only way to do so would be to trade Robertson or another core piece the Stars really would prefer to have in the fold. Consider the team's payroll next season. Only five Stars players are set to be unrestricted free agents in the offseason. Jamie Benn makes the most at $1 million. The others - forwards Adam Erne and Nathan Bastian and defensemen Alex Petrovic and Kyle Capobianco - make the league minimum of $775,000.

Next Year's Cap Crunch

If all were to exit, that's $3.5 million off the cap. Combine that total with the current $7.4 million the Stars currently have available, and it's close to what Robertson should expect when he signs a new deal, whether it be in Dallas or elsewhere. Most likely, it's not quite what Robertson would command, even, meaning Nill would have to get creative with roster moves or avoid re-signing other restricted free agents to clear the space.

With just less than four days left before the trade deadline, teams across the NHL have been loath to start dealing. When the Los Angeles Kings picked up Artemi Panarin from the New York Rangers back on Feb. 4, some speculated that it would be the drip that started a deluge after teams returned from the Olympic break.

It hasn't happened. And even if it does at this point, don't expect the Stars to be going over that proverbial waterfall.

"I've got some very good players," Nill said. "And very good players eventually make big money."