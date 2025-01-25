Kings Of The South: Stars shine bright in win over Golden Knights

The Dallas Stars prepared to defend the House of Spades tonight from the impending attack of the Vegas Golden Knights. It was a grueling, cold battle that lasted 60 minutes. The Stars would end up defending the House of Aces from the Golden Knights 4-3. It was an excellent performance from the Stars tonight, as they looked much better than they did against the Hurricanes. Everybody chipped in and got two points before they hit the road tomorrow.

Seeing Joe Pavelski in the suite tonight was also great watching his former teammates. It does stink not seeing the former Star on the ice. He would have loved to score some goals against the Golden Knights. However, seeing both of his former linemates score goals tonight will suffice. It feels like a playoff win tonight, as the Stars will see the Golden Knights next week to wrap up the season series. Here are the three takeaways from tonight's victory over the Golden Knights.

Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights Recap: 3. What's wrong with the penalty kill?

The Stars gave up two power-play goals in a row tonight, which is very unusual. It feels like last month, they had one of the top penalty-killing units in the league. Now the penalty kill is Swiss cheese out there on the ice. I didn't think I would have to address the penalty kill this season. While the power play did get a goal in the first period, the penalty kill was absent tonight. Let's hope this is just a little slump they are in right now. They can't have this be an issue down the stretch to the Four Nations tournament.

Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights Recap: 2. Was a little loose guarding Lord Eichel at times

Eichel was the only player the Stars couldn't allow to have space tonight. He did end up scoring the first goal of the game. However, after that, the Stars started to lock him down. Take a look at the picture below this paragraph. Five Stars surround Eichel to prevent him from scoring a goal. I have never seen five players enclosed on a player like that while covering hockey. Lord Eichel needs to take it as a compliment because of how good of a player he is in this league.

Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights Recap: 1. Is Papa Joe coaching this team?

With all due respect to Pete DeBoer and his coaching staff and the job they do coaching this team, there were so many redirected goals tonight. Hintz's and Benn's were like vintage Joe Pavelski goals he made while he was here in Dallas. He was even at the game tonight, beaming with joy, watching his former teammates kick the Golden Knights back on their bus. What a great game from the Stars tonight. They will hit the road to take on the St. Louis Blues tomorrow night.

Welcome home, Pavs! 👋 pic.twitter.com/sdEViqEUJ0 — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) January 25, 2025

