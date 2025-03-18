Latest update on Miro Heiskanen could be the downfall of the Dallas Stars this season

Miro Heiskanen has been a vital part of the Stars' defensemen. He is like the leader of the entire group because of how long he's played in Dallas. Younger players even look up to him when they need help developing their game or if they have any questions about the Stars' defensive strategy. Losing him against the Vegas Golden Knights has caused some issues with the defense and today's update from Pete DeBoer just paints a gloomy environment over the team with the Stanley Cup Playoffs around the corner.

Pete DeBoer mentioned this morning at practice that Heiskanen could potentially miss a round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs this season. Now, that doesn't mean it's official that Heiskanen is missing the first round of the playoffs. It just means that DeBoer is preparing for the scenario where Heiskanen's knee isn't ready for the first round. In that case, the Stars would have to try and beat the Colorado Avalanche or the Minnesota Wild without him in the lineup.

Heiskanen is the last player the Stars need to be out when the playoffs begin. He leads that defense and ties up loose ends where there are weaknesses. Thomas Harley has to grow up over the next couple of weeks and learn from Heiskanen how to be a leader on the ice in case Miro is out of the first round. It would help the Stars if Harley could lead that defense against a formidable opponent in the first round.

Now, the news today doesn't mean the Stars are officially going to lose in the first round. It just means the offense will need to be consistent and not spotty. A well-coached offense can mask defensive loopholes or injuries throughout a hockey season. With the recent addition of Mikko Rantanen, you hope that he can live up to his postseason reputation for scoring clutch goals when a team needs them. He can't be hanging out in the shadows when they need him the most.

In conclusion, it's up to the Stars how long of a postseason run they want this year. Most of the team knew they were on the cusp of making it to the Stanley Cup Finals against Florida last season. They know they are so close to winning the trophy as a team. Jim Nill has made several trades to reward them for their hard work this season. The puck is in the Stars' court now, and they are hoping they can advance far enough that Heiskanen can return and help them reach the finals.

