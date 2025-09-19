Let's take a look at the teams on the Dallas Stars preseason schedule

The Dallas Stars will kick off their preseason this week, and it will continue through Saturday, October 4. During that time, fans will get to watch six preseason games. The Stars will play each team twice, one at home and one away. As we get hyped for the new season, let’s take a look at each of these teams, highlighting their record from the previous year and key components of their game that will make each game enjoyable.

Dallas Stars Preseason: Dallas Stars

The Dallas Stars ended their regular season with the second-best record in the Western Conference and went on to play three rounds in the playoffs, making it all the way to the Western Conference Final. They have a majority of returning players, which includes experienced veterans and rising young players.

Their goal is locked down with goaltender Jake Oettinger protecting the net. They want to add some grit to their overall game this year. Now, while all the teams in the league are reaching for the championship, the Stanley Cup feels like it is very much within the Stars’ reach.

Dallas Stars Preseason: St. Louis Blues

The St. Louis Blues finished in fifth place in the Western Conference and made it to the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. They also have a strong goaltender in Jordan Binnington. Their offense included their leading scorer, Robert Thomas. Fans should look at how the Stars will be able to defend against his speed and offensive production. The Stars will face the Blues for their first preseason game this Saturday, September 20.

It's a great first game for the Stars to get back on the ice and for fans to cheer them on. We will get the first glimpses of these teams. Being preseason, we may see some starters have limited roles, and many coaches tend not to show all their cards during these preseason games. Regardless, this should be a great way to start the season. Fans should definitely tune in and watch.

Dallas Stars Preseason: Minnesota Wild

The Wild finished fourth in the Western Conference and advanced to the first round of the playoffs last season. It has been said that the best offense is a good defense, and I think this is what we see from the Wild, with goaltender Filip Gustavsson defending their net.

The Stars will have to be quick and efficient to get the puck past him. The Wild's big news is having Kirill Kaprizov return to the ice after a year of injury, but contract extensions have added some distractions to their preseason. Fans should keep their eyes out to see if any changes are made during the preseason games and how the Stars react to counter.

Before the Stars relocated to Dallas in 1993, they were in Minnesota. Some Minnesota fans like the Stars because they are the former Minnesota team, while others detest the Stars for that exact reason. With the Wild and the Stars being conference and division rivals, this will again be a great matchup for both teams to test strategies and build upon their previous preseason games.

Dallas Stars Preseason: Colorado Avalanche

The Colorado Avalanche finished third, just behind the Stars, in the Western Conference during the regular season, and the Stars eliminated them in the first round of the playoffs. The Avalanche is known for its speedy offense and its high-impact defense. Their roster includes players like Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar, who can be a threat on either side of the ice.

The Stars will have to keep up with them and neutralize their impact, and maybe this is where we will see some of that new grittiness that the Stars want to add to their style of play. I’m guessing we’ll get to see a good snapshot of the Stars’ playbook and starting players playing more shifts, given that this is the final preseason game for Dallas.

There’s a lot more to be mentioned about the Avalanche and the Stars. Whoever made this preseason schedule probably said to themselves, “How can we make this preseason feel more like the playoffs? I know, let’s match up the Avalanche and the Stars.” With tensions building from previous seasons, this preseason game feels a bit heavier than the other two.

Maybe it’s that growing list of players that have played on each team, maybe it’s because when Colorado traded Mikko Rantanen last year they weren’t expecting him to land in their own conference and division, and maybe it’s because these are two of the top teams in the NHL and fans don't have to wait long to see their first meeting of the year.

If you were planning to skip this preseason, may I encourage you not to miss this series? With a high-intensity game like hockey, anything can happen, and with all these teams in the same conference, this preseason may be a preview of what fans can expect this season.

