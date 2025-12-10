Lindell's first-minute goal sparked the Stars' offense in the win against the Jets

The Dallas Stars began their two-game road trip this week with a stop in Winnipeg to take on the Winnipeg Jets. Esa Lindell was so happy to be playing hockey tonight that he got the game going with a goal in the first minute. The Stars would follow up with a 1-2 punch to begin the second period, and that's all the Stars needed in the 4-3 win over the Jets. There were some mistakes tonight, but the good outweighed the bad by a mile.

I know Nils Lundkvist is kicking himself for the turnover that turned into a Mark Scheifele goal. It's one of the lessons the young defenseman needs to learn if he wants to remain with the Stars. The Stars also learned a valuable lesson that it's okay to score more than three goals in a game. Those two goals they allowed in the second period really got them sweating tonight. Here are the four takeaways from tonight's game against the Winnipeg Jets.

NHL GameScore Impact Card for Dallas Stars on 2025-12-09: pic.twitter.com/g9vPsk1X46 — HockeyStatCards (@hockeystatcards) December 10, 2025

Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets Recap: 4. One-two haymaker

The Dallas Stars gave the Winnipeg Jets a classic 1-2 combo punch to begin the second period tonight. Roope Hintz capitalized on the power play that carried over from the first period, and Alexander Petrovic (wait, he's not Finnish) scored the second one through traffic. That knocked the Jets right out of the sky, and they didn't seem interested in trying to come back to tie the game. Sometimes a good old 1-2 can knock out the best of teams.

1-2 punch to start the second 🥊 pic.twitter.com/5bzjmfvqqk — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) December 10, 2025

Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets Recap: 3. Casey DeSmith's composure

I really liked how Casey DeSmith stayed composed after Mark Scheifele's goal in the second period. After that goal, the Jets started swarming the Stars' zone, and DeSmith had his work cut out for him. One thing fans can appreciate from him is his ability to remain calm after giving up a goal. The Stars were able to keep their two-goal lead. Sometimes a goaltender's quiet presence is what a team needs to remain focused on the task at hand.

Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets Recap: 2. Mikko "handyman" Rantanen

I didn't think that Mikko was going to be a triple threat this season. He leads the league in penalty minutes, can score goals, and he puts up three assists nights as well. Rantanen recorded his third assist of the night on another goal by Jason Robertson. Colorado fans thought that Mikko was going to flop when he came to Dallas at the trade deadline last season. However, he's doing well on his own and doesn't need Nathan MacKinnon to be a good hockey player.

Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets Recap: 1. It was good to have Thomas Harley back

It was great to see Thomas Harley back in his element tonight after missing the last 12 games with an injury. He's an instrumental part of the blue line, and it was great to see his smile on the ice tonight. He did an okay job playing tonight. There are certain things he needs to improve after tonight, but seeing him back on the ice with his teammates is our final takeaway of the game. The Stars travel back across the border to take on the Minnesota Wild on Thursday night.