Looking ahead at the Dallas Stars' schedule before the Olympic break

It may be freezing in Texas, but the Stars are hoping to warm up with their recent win against the St. Louis Blues. Hopefully, they can repeat this success as they will face the Blues twice before the Olympic break. It feels weird to take a team on three times in a couple of weeks, but that's how the schedule was set up this season.

There are five games left for the Dallas Stars before seven of their players travel to Milan to play in the Winter Olympics. In that time, the Stars will face the St. Louis Blues, the Vegas Golden Knights, the Utah Mammoth, and the Winnipeg Jets, all Western Conference teams, and the Stars are the third-best team.

The Stars are in no place to casually slide into the Olympic break, especially when having to face all these conference teams, and these teams will not take it easy on the Stars. The Stars should continue to increase their offense, shots on goal, and power play goals to grab some points and build momentum before the break.

Each of the teams that the Stars will play before the Olympic break are all sending players to the Olympics. From these teams, twenty-seven players are on Olympic team rosters and six of them will be representing Team USA, including Stars goalie, Jake Oettinger. What makes these games interesting is the fact that all of these teams are in the same position. They all have players who are balancing finishing this portion of the season strong while also gearing up for Milan.

The next few weeks are also an interesting time for fans. After these games, a phenomenon occurs: the transfer of fandom allegiance from our NHL teams to our Olympic teams. Until mid-February, I will be cheering long and loud for the Stars and against many of the players from the remaining teams, including Jack Eichel (Vegas Knights) and Kyle Connor (Jets), but once I hear the music from the Olympic theme, it will be all team USA. After the Olympic torch is blown out and the games are over it is straight back to cheering for the Stars.

The Olympic break is just around the corner, but there will be no break for the Olympic players or for hockey fans, just cheering for different teams. In the meantime, there is still plenty of Stars hockey to enjoy as we look ahead to the Olympic Break.