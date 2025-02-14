Man of Steel: Dallas Stars lock up Sam Steel with contract extension

Talk about a friendly Valentine's Day present for the Stars fan base this morning. Even though the Stars are on a break due to the 4 Nations tournament, it doesn't mean that business is at a standstill. Jim Nill is still working to build this team for long-term success. That means coming to contract extensions with players that fit the culture of the team and the city. This morning, Sam Steel signed a contract extension for another two years.

Steel is one of those players that impacts the fourth line and does a lot of the gritty work teams need to succeed. In contrast, he doesn't accumulate many points like players like Matt Duchene. Steel's aggressiveness on the ice creates scoring opportunities for other players. That's a player you need to lock down short or long-term. Luckily for the Stars, Steel wants to go out there and try to win the Stanley Cup with Dallas. Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill had more to say about the signing.

""We are thrilled to extend Sam for the next two years,” Nill said. “His versatility on both ends of the ice have proven to be a huge asset for our team. He is a player that we can count on to make a positive impact and do the little things that lead to wins.”" Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill.

Once again, Jim Nill's brilliance shines after signing Steel several seasons ago. Steel was a low-risk, high-reward signing. At first, star fans were skeptical of the signing because Steel hasn't showcased his potential with the Minnesota Wild. Once Steel put on the skates in Dallas, his potential shined through, and he became a pivotal player when he took the ice. Steel's signing is right up there with Matt Duchene's signing.

Sam Steel Extension: Who's next up for an extension?

With Steel's signing done, Nill has more contracts to start negotiating. Matt Duchene is up for a contract extension this summer, and it would be nice to have an announcement during the 4 Nations tournament. Duchene has helped unlock Tyler Seguin's scoring potential again during his tenure in Dallas. He seems like a player the Stars should get locked down before other teams come into the picture. I would hate seeing him go to a team like the Winnipeg Jets over the summer.

Another player to consider signing is Wyatt Johnston. He'll be a restricted free agent, and teams will submit offer sheets to poach him from the Stars. With the recent announcement of the Salary Cap going up, it shouldn't be hard for Nill to sign him to a long-term contract like Jake Oettinger and Roope Hintz. With him wearing the A on his jersey this season, he could be a potential future leader of the Stars' organization. I wouldn't be shocked if he became a captain one day for Dallas.

The last player the Stars will try and lock up is Jamie Benn. He's been the long-time captain of this team, and one of the reasons they are doing well is because of the injuries this season. Nill has made it clear that Benn will be a Star as long as he's the General Manager in Dallas. I'm sure Benn is not looking to move teams this late in his career. I'm sure the Stars and Benn will come to an agreement that's team friendly this summer. What a great day to be a Stars fan.

