Many Dallas Stars fans oppose a new arena and entertainment district in the future

Since 1993, the Dallas Stars have called Dallas their home. It's where they brought their first Stanley Cup home back in 1999. All the nostalgic history happened in downtown Dallas. With reports that the Dallas Mavericks want to build their own casino arena, the Dallas Stars are close to securing their own arena, which would eliminate the need for shared facilities with the Mavericks. However, the report that broke last night has already upset some Stars' fans.

It was announced last night by Front Office Sports that the Dallas Stars are considering relocating from the city of Dallas in 2031 and moving to a suburb like Plano. At first, I thought it was one of those accounts trying to rile up a Dallas Stars crowd on a Friday night. However, once other Dallas Stars Reporters started chiming in on social media, I guess the story had some legs to it. Let's say there are a lot of fans right now, the Stars need to hear from them before considering moving from Dallas.

If the Dallas Stars were to relocate from Dallas to a town like Plano, they would be alienating all the fans who live in Tarrant County and Fort Worth, who would have to add an extra hour to their driving time to get to the arena. That's the last thing the Stars want to do: alienate the entire Fort Worth fan base by moving north up US 75. The American Airlines Center is an ideal location for fans from North Texas and Fort Worth to attend. Why ruin that to have your own entertainment district?

Now, there is an upside to creating your own entertainment district. It could have the effect of attracting new fans to the Stars' fanbase. Look at what is happening over in Arlington with the Cowboys and the Rangers with Texas Live. That's something I could see the Stars trying to join or create their own version where hockey fans from across the globe can come and watch hockey and enjoy a nice cold beer before or after the game.

Now, while the decision by the Dallas Stars on a new arena is still a way off, Stars fans have already put a lot of input on social media. Dallas Stars President Brad Alberts needs to review these comments, as it seems that many Stars fans oppose the team leaving the American Airlines Center. While a new arena with an entertainment center seems appealing for the Stars, they already have a home at the American Airlines Center, where fans from both Dallas and Fort Worth can easily attend games.