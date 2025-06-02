Matej Blumel might get promoted to the Dallas Stars next season

I will say one of the worst things about being a minor league hockey fan is wondering if your favorite player will be staying in the same organization the following season. With the ever-changing environment of minor league hockey, a player might end up playing for one team and be on another team the following season. Matej Blumel is one of those players I hope doesn't end up being a victim of this after the season he had down in Cedar Park. Even though he's been here for the last three seasons, I'd hate to lose him to a division rival. He might end up playing with the Dallas Stars next season.

Blumel has been with the Stars for the last three seasons and has progressed in each season played in Cedar Park. He has been one of the best players on the Texas Stars, scoring 39 goals and recording 33 assists this past season. With Brendan Smith on an expiring contract for the Dallas Stars this past season, I'd love to see the Stars promote Blumel to the NHL next season and possibly take Smith's spot in the lineup in the bottom six of the forward lines for the Stars next season.

The Stars need someone with his talent to bring some grit and scoring after the Western Conference Finals failure this season. While I don't expect Blumel to have the impact Mikko Rantanen has in the lineup, having someone on the bottom line who's a scoring threat is something the Stars need if they want to compete in the Stanley Cup Playoffs next season. Blumel has proven himself; he no longer belongs in the AHL, and I would love to see him get promoted to the big leagues next season.

In conclusion, free agency hasn't even begun yet for the Dallas Stars, and won't until after the season is way over with. While the Stars might be losing some key players via free agency or trade, the Texas Stars have proven that Nill doesn't need to spend a lot of time looking at the free agency pool. The Texas Stars have shown Nill that some of their players are ready for the next level in the fall. Hopefully, Blumel is one of those players the Stars promote to their team next season.

Check out our latest Texas Stars Articles