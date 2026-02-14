Mikko Rantanen gives out some fresh apples in the landslide win over Italy

Team Finland really surprised many people yesterday morning when they took on Sweden. They looked like a completely different team that opened up against Slovakia to kick off the Winter Olympics. However, they took it another step forward in their game against Italy. They lived by the motto "all gas, no brakes" in the 11-0 win over Italy. Mikko Rantanen provided a hat trick of assists while Miro Heiskanen scored a goal and had an assist as well. Here are the four takeaways from this morning's rout of Italy.

Team Finland vs. Team Italy: 4. Didn't even want Italy to be a part of the game

Even though Italy is not a hockey powerhouse compared to the other Olympic countries, seeing Finland completely outplay them today was a fun treat. Finland really needed to beat the brakes off of them and did exactly that while not allowing them to even get into the game. That's the kind of performance the Finnish Mafia and Team Finland need to have to compete for the gold medal. Although it will be a tough road for Finland with Team USA and Team Canada in their way, their last two games prove they could defend their gold medal.

Team Finland vs. Team Italy: 3. Offensive onslaught

There's the Team Finland that could give some teams a run for their money in the knockout stage. Scoring five goals to finish out your group-stage games is one way to prove not to be overlooked. The Finnish Mafia had their hands in this with Miro Heiskanen picking up an assist and Mikko Rantanen providing a couple of apples, which he's been doing a lot of back in Dallas this season. Nothing like running up the score in a game that could determine whether you get a bye in the quarterfinals.

Team Finland vs. Team Italy: 2. Top two lines provided offense

One of the things I was hoping Team Finland would do this morning was get some offense from their top-two lines. The fact that Mikko Rantanen was racking up the apples this morning means they checked this off their to-do list. That's going to make them a more challenging team in the knockout rounds. Good overall win by Finland, for getting all their lines going, including the top two. Finland might have done just enough to secure a quarterfinals bye.

Team Finland vs. Team Italy: 1. Is it enough for Team Finland?

With the huge win against the Italians this morning, Finland is among the teams that could get a bye in the quarterfinals. It's not official yet, since there is another day of hockey tomorrow, but Finland should be up there depending on how the other games go. Team Canada and Team USA basically will have their byes locked up. However, there's. A couple of spots are available, and don't be surprised if the Finnish Mafia helped Finland do enough to get their bye.