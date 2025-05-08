Mikko Rantanen's hat trick leads the Dallas Stars past the Jets 3-2

The Dallas Stars took on the Winnipeg Jets tonight in Winnipeg to begin the Western Conference Semifinals series between both teams. The Stars had a fantastic first period, despite not scoring. However, once Mikko Rantanen got hot in the second period, it was all over for the Jets in the 3-2 win for the Stars as they finally won their first game of a playoff series since 2020. What a heck of a performance by Rantanen tonight to give the Stars an early series lead.

NHL GameScore Impact Card for Dallas Stars on 2025-05-07: pic.twitter.com/WpkImFq6w2 — HockeyStatCards (@hockeystatcards) May 8, 2025

Things got a little close for comfort in the final period tonight, but I'm glad Jake Oettinger is in the net for Dallas. What a fantastic way to kick this series off with a win. While the Stars need to talk with Jamie Benn and Mason Marchment after tonight, it can wait until tomorrow. They must stay out of the penalty box and stop turning the puck over in the Stars' zone. Here are the four takeaways from tonight's win in Winnipeg.

A game one playoff win in this economy? It calls for a massive Victory Park Celebration, STARS WIN!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/XDz10PaZCL — X - Blackout Dallas (@BlackoutDallas) May 8, 2025

Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets Recap: 4. Letting up in the second period

The Stars learned tonight that you can't let up on the Winnipeg Jets. They did that at the beginning of the second period and paid the price as Nino Niederreiter backhanded one past Oettinger. The Stars have to keep the pressure on the Jets at all times. The Stars think that because they beat the Avalanche in the first round, they can let up against teams. Unfortunately, they learned a hard lesson with the Jets tonight, even though they won.

Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets Recap: 3. Great start in the first period

I will give the Stars credit for coming out swinging in such a hostile environment tonight. The Stars had one of the best starts to a game out of this entire playoff run tonight. It stinks however that it didn't convert into a goal or two to set the pace of the game. Hellebuyck is one tough goaltender to crack when he's on his game. After how he played in the last series, I'm surprised the real goaltender showed up tonight. Sometimes, the Stars are going to have to beat elite goaltenders like Hellebuyck to survive in the playoffs.

Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets Recap: 2. The Moose got loose

Mikko Rantanen was one of the players who needed to show up in a big way tonight. After his legendary performance this past weekend, the Stars need him against one of the best goaltenders in the league if they want to continue their playoff push to the Stanley Cup Finals. Rantanen scored another natural hat trick tonight. He's on a goal-scoring streak right now that doesn't need to get cold. Hopefully, Rantanen keeps inserting himself into the game throughout this series.

Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets Recap: 1. Stop with the stupid penalties

While not every Dallas penalty was a stupid one tonight, Jamie Benn and Mason Marchment have to stay out of the penalty box for the remainder of the series, and not give Winnipeg any chance of getting a free goal against the Stars. Even though Dallas's penalty kill has been elite most of the season, they don't stop every opposing power play goal. We saw in the last round what happens when you don't convert on your power play chances. The Stars ensured the Jets didn't convert on any of theirs.

Check out our latest Blackout Dallas Articles