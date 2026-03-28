Mikko Rantanen's return rejuvenates the Stars' offense in the win over the Pens

The Dallas Stars and the Pittsburgh Penguins wrapped up their season series this afternoon in the Steel City. Dallas is trying to shrug off a bad losing streak before the Stanley Cup Playoffs happen next month, and they got some good news this morning. Mikko Rantanen has returned to the lineup after being out since the Winter Olympics. It's great having a huge piece of your offense back, but it doesn't work if the rest of the team is in La La Land. Dallas would go on to snap their losing streak by winning 6-3. Sometimes the Stars' offense is like a cold chainsaw.

Dallas needed today's win more than ever. The playoffs are right around the corner, and they can't be on a losing streak like they were on. All it took to get going was a goal from Mikko Rantanen, and the floodgates opened up. It's definitely great to have Rantanen back in the lineup because the Stars could use some of his offense here in the final nine gams of the regular season. Here are the four takeaways from today's loss to the Penguins.

Dallas Stars vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Recap: 4. What the heck was even that?

I completely understand why Glen Gulutzan rolled the dice by using his timeout early in the game, but the Stars looked like the Harlem Globetrotters after that. When you have a five-on-three power play, fire the puck at the net and jam it home. I don't care if people are blocking the front of the net. Stuart Skinner was traded to the Penguins for a reason. That was really bad by the Stars not being able to tie the game up in the first period. That just about sums up the Stars in a nutshell right now.

Dallas Stars vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Recap: 3. Why is Miro Heiskanen having to play defense on the power play?

Last thing about the power play woes to begin the game this afternoon. Why is our top defender defending the Stars' net when we have the extra-man advantage? I don't think that is what Heiskanen wants to have to do when the Stars are desperate for a goal. Steve Spott must be behind the bench because when your opponent gives you three power plays, and you don't score on any of them, there's an issue. That's all I have about the power play woes this afternoon.

Miro Heiskanen with an oustanding defensive play*



*on the power play pic.twitter.com/2K7P2Ntnsr — Robert Tiffin (@RobertTiffin) March 28, 2026

Dallas Stars vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Recap: 2. At least Moose looks healthy

The only takeaway from today's loss to the Penguins is that Rantanen is healthy. The Stars did a good job of winning games in his absence and secured their playoff spot. Now the only question is, can the team get over its losing streak and get ready for the playoffs? It was a great win by the Stars this afternoon once they finally got their offense going in the second period, but can they do this in the first period instead? That's the main takeaway on offense this afternoon.

Dallas Stars vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Recap: 1. Players only meeting NOW

I think I'm justified in saying the Stars need to stop playing sewer ball and have a players-only meeting. While the Stars did get the win, I think it would be wise for the team to get together and straighten things out. Minnesota Wild fans are hoping they get the dysfunctional Stars that have been on the losing streak in the first round. The Stars are back at it tomorrow night against the Philadelphia Flyers.