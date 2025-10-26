Miro Heiskanen's redemption helps the Stars snap their losing streak

The Dallas Stars welcomed the Carolina Hurricanes to the American Airlines Center as they wrapped up their three-game homestand this past week. It was good to see the Stars tested this past week by the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Los Angeles Kings. The Hurricanes entered tonight's matchup with several injuries. Miro Heiskanen made up for his costly mistake in the first period by scoring two goals in the 3-2 win over the Hurricanes. The Stars weathered the storm in the first period and bounced back in the second and third periods tonight.

It was good seeing Logan Stankoven back at the AAC. The Stars had to include him in the trade package for Mikko Rantanen at the trade deadline this March. He seems to be doing very well with the Hurricanes, and the organization paid him this summer. Best of luck to him as his career takes off in Carolina. Here are the four takeaways from tonight's loss to the Hurricanes.

NHL GameScore Impact Card for Dallas Stars on 2025-10-25:

Dallas Stars vs. Carolina Hurricanes Recap: 4. Colin Blackwell setting the pace

I did not have Colin Blackwell beginning the game like a bull kicking around in an antique store tonight. He came out and laid some pretty big hits in the first minute of the game. One thing the Stars need to do in the first minute of the game is to set the pace and physicality. Blackwell certainly did that even though the Hurricanes were able to score the first goal of the game. I was really impressed by how good those hits were because Jordan Staal had some words for him as they went off the ice.

Colin Blackwell with a year's worth of big hits in one shift lmfao

Dallas Stars vs. Carolina Hurricanes Recap: 3. Terrible end to the first period

I would have been okay if the Stars had only trailed by a goal after the first period. However, Sebastian Aho just had to add to the lead at the end of the period. That was a terrible effort by the Stars in getting back on defense. Once I saw Miro Heiskanen whiff on the pass, I knew that 2-on-1 was about to get converted on the other end of the ice. It's pretty sad that Jake Oettinger once again was the only player who wanted to play hockey tonight. Hopefully, this pattern doesn't continue for the rest of the season

Dallas Stars vs. Carolina Hurricanes Recap: 2. Complete reversal in the second period

I don't know what was said in the locker room during the first intermission because it was a completely different Stars' team in the second period. Heiskanen got the Stars on the board early in the second period, and Sam Steel redirected a goal on the power play to tie it up. The Stars needed something to flip the script in the second period, and Heiskanen was the one who provided it. This was the turning point for the Stars tonight.

He called bank 😏

Dallas Stars vs. Carolina Hurricanes Recap: 1. Now is one of the first true tests of the season

The Dallas Stars have their first back-to-back situation of the season as they travel to Nashville to take on the Predators tomorrow night. Based on how tonight's game went, it will be interesting to see how much stamina they have for the Predators. With the schedule condensed due to the 2026 Winter Olympics, there will be a lot more back-to-back games this season. Even though the Stars had their ups and downs tonight, they need to be ready for a motivated Nashville team.