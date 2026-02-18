Mitch Marner's game-winning OT goal keeps Thomas Harley's dreams alive in Italy

Team Czechia and Team Canada faced off in the second quarterfinal game today. It would be the only game today where two Dallas Stars players would go up against each other, even though Radek Faksa is out with an injury, which is a situation that is also bittersweet because one of their Olympic dreams would be coming to an end after this game. Unfortunately, Radek Faksa's Olympic journey ended as Canada won 4-3 and advanced to the semifinals.

It stinks to see Radek Faksa come home after getting injured at the Olympics. He was the most underappreciated Olympian Dallas had. He represented his country well on the ice. That's all that Dallas Stars fans can ask for from their players. Now, only six players from the Stars' organization remain in the Olympics. More could come home today based on the results of their games. Here are the four takeaways from the quarterfinals game between Team Canada and Team Czechia.

4. Czechia's power play in the first period

Team Czechia really set the tone in the first period with a pinball goal in front of the net to tie the game up after Macklin Celebrini's goal. They took their first lead when David Pastrnak sent a one-timer into the back of the net. That would be the first time that Canada has trailed in the Olympics since 2010. Even though the Czech Republic lost to Canada, what a heck of a scare they gave Canada.

3. Macklin Celebrini is going to be the next Canada superstar

Celebrini is one heck of a young player that is going to be the next face for Team Canada. The San Jose Sharks are so lucky to have him as a franchise player. He is the youngest Canadian to score in an elimination game. Dude's ability to handle the puck and score goals effortlessly will take him far as a player. I can't wait to see how he does as a player as his career moves along in the NHL. I'll be rooting for him except when they play the Dallas Stars.

2. Kept the pressure on in the third period

Team Czechia did a good job of keeping the pressure on Team Canada in the third period. What an amazing goal from Ondrej Palat to give Czechia the lead in the final frame to force overtime. However, they didn't have enough energy to keep Mitch Marner from scoring in OT. Great run by Radek Faksa and Team Czechia. It's just unfortunate they had to go up against the juggernauts from Canada. We still love you, Radek Faksa. Come on back home to Dallas.

1. Team Canada might be screwed

Even though Thomas Harley and Team Canada came away with the win, losing Sidney Crosby is going to really affect the team moving forward in the semifinals. Team Canada will need one of its assistant captains to step up and lead if Crosby is out for the remainder of the Olympics. I hope that the injury isn't serious because the Penguins need a leader if they plan to make the playoffs this season. We will see who Harley and Team Canada will play in the next round later today.